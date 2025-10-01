Jim Pauley, CEO of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), opened a dedicated NFPA Day at Intersec Saudi Arabia yesterday, with a reflection on the global impact of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London

The NFPA day was part of the three-day Fire Protection & Technology Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia, which is taking place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC)

The Fire Protection & Technology Summit has gathered industry leaders, regulatory authorities and international experts in Saudi Arabia this week, to support the future of fire safety in the Kingdom

Riyadh: Intersec Saudi Arabia hosted a pivotal session yesterday, highlighting the lessons learned from the Grenfell Tower fire in London, the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland, California, the Marco Polo high-rise fire in Honolulu, Hawaii, and addressing the critical need for collaborative global fire safety frameworks.

Led by Jim Pauley, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the session outlined how individuals, organisations and authorities must work together to close critical safety gaps and build stronger, safer communities worldwide.

In response to Grenfell and other devastating fire events, NFPA developed the ‘NFPA Fire and Life Safety Ecosystem’, which includes ‘Informed Public’, ‘Government Responsibility’, ‘Development and Use of Current Codes, ‘Referenced’ Standards’, ‘Investment in Safety’, ‘Skilled Workforce’, ‘Code Compliance’, and ‘Preparedness and Emergency Response.’

Elaborating on the Fire and Life Safety Ecosystem during NFPA day, Pauley said: “The ecosystem is a framework that defines the elements necessary to create and maintain an effective safety environment. The interconnected components mean that the failure of a single element can compromise the entire system, resulting in deaths, injuries, and property loss.”

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global nonprofit organisation devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy.

“We live in an era of innovation, but innovation without safety is a risk we cannot afford. To do this work, and to do it well, we have to see what’s coming, and we have to remember what came before,” added Pauley.

“Saudi Vision 2030 is a bold and ambitious plan to transform the Kingdom's economy and to elevate its global stature. It envisions a diversified economy that's driven by innovation and sustainability. Central to that vision is a world-class infrastructure that meets high safety standards. Leadership will ensure that all of the cogs of the ecosystem operate in a manner that protects people and property from current and emerging fire, electrical, and life safety risks,” he concluded.

Yesterday’s NFPA day at Intersec Saudi Arabia explored how fire and life safety standards can be innovatively applied to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Curated by NFPA and chaired by Zahi Daher, NFPA’s Country Manager in Saudi Arabia, the day brought together leading voices from government, industry and stakeholders to tackle emerging challenges and build more resilient communities.

Commenting on NFPA day, Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director – Intersec Saudi Arabia at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “At Intersec Saudi Arabia, we aim to provide a platform where global expertise meets local ambition. The sessions on day two at the Fire Protection and Technology Summit have outlined how the Kingdom and wider region can build a safer, stronger and more resilient built future.”

Several exhibitors across Intersec Saudi Arabia are showcasing the latest technology in fire safety. In Halls One and Two, Waterfall Pumps has revealed its innovative fire protection solutions and containerised fire pump houses, while Enterprise Aeronex is demonstrating advanced drone solutions and artificial intelligence technology for the security, safety, and fire protection industries. In Hall 7, Rapidrop Global is highlighting its fire suppression solutions.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt. The event is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior, and in association with the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Intersec Saudi Arabia is the only trade event in the Kingdom which enables attendees to make valuable connections, strike lucrative deals and stay at the forefront of the fire, safety and security industry.”

