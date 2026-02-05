UAE: Global content creators and influencers affirmed that leadership in the modern era is no longer about control, but about the ability to build a bridge of trust through clarity, listening, and delivering hope as a core product to audiences.

At the World Governments Summit 2026 in a session titled What Does the World Watch Now, media personalities and experts explored the mechanisms of building credibility in the new ‘trust economy’ and the shift from traditional media to inspirational figures.

Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup, who was moderating the session was joined by Raj Shamani, founder of Figuring Out Media, content creator Gstaad Guy and actress Meryem Uzerli from PH7 Entertainment.

Clifton spoke about a sharp decline in trust in traditional institutions, particularly the media, alongside a growing shift in public attention toward alternative platforms and individual voices.

He highlighted findings from a Gallup public opinion survey identifying four pillars people seek when choosing to follow a leader, namely trust, empathy, stability, and hope.

Meryem Uzerli spoke about the criteria of building human trust, explaining that it is established when audiences observe long-term alignment between words, actions, and values.

Uzerli noted that emotional transparency is more influential than attempting to appear perpetually perfect, stressing that people follow those they feel connected to, and who make them feel seen.

She observed that the world is increasingly moving toward a reality where the person delivering information matters more than what is being said, as future generations seek authenticity and identity in public figures.

She also emphasized the importance of protecting personal privacy and identity by clearly distinguishing between intentional engagement with audiences and private life at home.

Content creator Gstaad Guy explained how he built an audience that includes both the wealthy and those aspiring to wealth.

He said comedy makes complex information easier to understand and serves as a gentle way to build trust and critique excess without appearing confrontational.

He warned that in the age of algorithms, truth must be delivered in an engaging, almost theatrical format to capture attention, cautioning that “a bad message told well can outperform a good message told poorly.

He added that audiences want and hope to believe, placing responsibility on those who hold the facts to communicate their messages in the most effective way possible.

Raj Shamani, founder of Figuring Out Media, shared his journey from selling soap at the age of sixteen to interviewing world leaders, underscoring that trust is not built through loud shouting, but through careful listening and understanding audience needs rather than simply broadcasting to them.

Shamani warned against emotional leakage that spreads anxiety, calling instead for ‘structured honesty’ that acknowledges crises while offering a clear direction for the future.

He also defended Gen Z, saying that they are not lazy, but sensitive to meaningless work, not distracted, but over informed and eager to form independent opinions and not seeking leaders with power alone, but leaders who grant them shared agency and trust.

