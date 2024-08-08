Dubai, UAE – The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) held the First Quarterly Focal Points’ Meeting of the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), a virtual gathering that marked a significant milestone in the global efforts towards sustainable and equitable economic growth. Held on 16 July 2024, the meeting brought together representatives from GAGE’s member countries, uniting governments, businesses, academia, and civil society to advance the green transition and address urgent environmental and socio-economic challenges.

In his opening remarks, Abdulrahim Sultan, Director General of WGEO, emphasized the critical role of GAGE in driving the transition to a green economy, stating: "Today marks the beginning of a significant chapter in our collective efforts to address the urgent environmental and socio-economic challenges facing our world. We are united by a common vision: to drive the green transition and achieve the ambitious goals set forth in the Paris Agreement as well to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030."

The keynote address was delivered Eng. Aisha Al Abdooli, UAE National Focal Point, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), UAE. Eng. Al Abdooli highlighted the UAE's commitment to sustainable development and the pivotal role of innovation in achieving the green transition. "Innovation pertains to every action taken at the national, regional, and global level. Innovation can come in policymaking, financial instruments, technology, and many others. All aspects of innovation must be addressed when it comes to tackling climate change, sustainable growth, and the transition to a green economy." said Eng. Al Abdooli.

One of the main highlights of the meeting was the discussion among the representatives of member states on sustainable bankable projects, which are crucial for attracting funding and support to ensure sustainable development. GAGE aims to create a pipeline of bankable projects that can be implemented by member countries. "We are dedicated to providing comprehensive support for the practical implementation of nationally driven project initiatives. Initiatives that align with the national development priorities of your respective countries, ensuring the soonest possible green transition," said Abdulrahim Sultan.

The meeting centered around promoting sustainable growth by prioritizing environmental health and social equity in economic models. It also focused on enhancing collaboration among GAGE member countries, supporting green innovation through investment in green technologies, and building resilience by strengthening capacities to adapt to climate impacts. Additionally, it provided a platform for member countries to present their priority project ideas. WGEO will assist in combining similar projects into clusters, ensuring alignment with national development priorities.

The GAGE initiative, introduced at the 2022 World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, demonstrates the UAE Government’s and WGEO’s commitment to international collaboration for sustainable development. With 86 member countries, GAGE aims to support the transition to a green economy through technical assistance, facilitating partnerships, and enhancing the exchange of best practices.

About the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO):

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, established the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in October 2016 during the World Green Economy Summit (WGES). WGEO supports global efforts towards a green, low-carbon, and climate-resilient development model through the integration of green economy principles and linking financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building initiatives. By fostering public-private partnerships and providing international collaboration platforms, including the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), WGEO aims to drive the implementation of innovative and sustainable green economy solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.worldgreeneconomy.org

For more information, please contact:

Mariam Mikhail, Communications Director, Seen Media

mariam@seenmedia.ae