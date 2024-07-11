Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The seventh edition of the Global Aerospace Summit is set to return to Abu Dhabi in September 2024. Representing the aerospace, aviation, space, and defence sectors, the premier thought leadership forum will aim to accelerate investments to drive greater sustainability, youth engagement and innovation for the industry.

The Summit is a CEO-led, critical meeting of the world's aerospace supply chain that brings together sector and government leaders at the highest level for strategy development and partnerships. The two-day event will take place on 25-26 September at the St. Regis, Saadiyat Island Resort in the UAE capital – Abu Dhabi.

Since its first edition in 2012, the Global Aerospace Summit has solidified the UAE’s position as a leading hub for aerospace, with the aviation industry becoming a major driver for economic growth. The 2024 edition will centre on several objectives designed to drive the industry forward and address global aerospace concerns, exploring new ways to enhance technological and strategic capabilities, attract investment, strengthen domestic SMEs in the aerospace supply chain and emphasise environmental responsibility.

Panel sessions will focus on developing the country’s defence industry system, investing in the region’s thriving aviation sector, embracing environmental responsibility for a greener future and optimising airport infrastructure for future growth. High-level speakers include H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security at the UAE Government, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Chief Information Security Officer of Riyadh Airports, and Laila Odina, CEO of Riga International Airport.

With Abu Dhabi a hub for economic development, the summit will explore ways to build aerospace clusters and ecosystems, foster international partnerships, and invest in research and development to drive innovation and value across the UAE.

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets, commented: “The Global Aerospace Summit is a world-class platform for the creation of new opportunities and collaborations that help to transform the industry. Abu Dhabi is today a global capital for aerospace, aviation, space and defence and is the preferred location for international industry leaders and decision-makers to align with global aerospace carbon net zero strategies. Underlined by innovations, the Global Aerospace Summit is the perfect platform to convene the world towards next-generation features. Through greater strategic dialogue and analysis on the challenges and prospects within these sectors, we can establish greater sustainability, efficiencies and resilience for the future.”

Lynette Tan, CEO of Space Faculty, comments: "The Global Aerospace Summit is a pivotal platform driving crucial investments and fostering essential conversations in sustainability, innovation, and the empowerment of the next generation of aerospace leaders. At Space Faculty, we are dedicated to creating a global collaborative environment where ground-breaking ideas can thrive, ensuring a sustainable and innovative future for the industry."

Other key themes include global business aviation trends, such as supersonic travel and sustainability initiatives, as well as critical issues in liquidity, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and supply chain resilience for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Alongside this, it will delve into advancements in space exploration and military space investments, the connectivity opportunity presented by satellite broadband, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, electric propulsion, hydrogen-powered aircraft, and more.

Inspiring and nurturing the next generation of aerospace leaders will be a primary focus for the event. The NextGen Leaders initiative will form a key part of the event, a programme that supports the UAE’s Emiratisation objectives. NextGen fosters talent development and magnifies the potential of the region’s brightest minds. Through this platform, the Summit will close the gap between young talent and industry leaders, ensuring the right level of skills, knowledge and capabilities are transferred to the next generation of aerospace specialists.

One of the other key features will be VISTA, offering a sector specific platform for start-ups ready to shake up the world of the aerospace industry. VISTA will be a dedicated area at the event to introduce global start-ups who have the potential to revolutionise the industry with companies ranging from crypto to eVTOLS. Start-ups will have the opportunity to benefit from industry leading content on the Innovation Hub stage, as well as get a chance to pitch their solution live in front of an esteemed panel of investors.

The 2022 edition of the Global Aerospace Summit welcomed more than 1,100 participants, 159 high-level speakers and participation from 32 countries. This year is expected to welcome even greater attendance, covering critical issues for the future of the industry.

