Cairo – GIZ Egypt and Enactus Egypt, in collaboration with iCareer, are organized the second "NextGen Onboard" career summit. This event culminates a successful two-year strategic partnership aimed at bridging the gap between labour market needs and the aspirations of university graduates.

The summit seeks to enhance decent employment opportunities and equip youth with the necessary skills to keep pace with evolving labour market demands, as part of joint efforts to achieve a socially just transition.

The first career summit achieved remarkable success, with the second summit expected to attract even broader participation from prominent private sector companies seeking to recruit young talent in various vital sectors, including information technology, construction, food industries, and international development. In addition to providing direct employment opportunities, the summit will include specialised workshops and discussion panels focusing on the latest trends in and needs of the job market.

Mr. Andreas Ruepp, Head of the Private Sector Development Programme at GIZ Egypt, lauded the profound and transformative partnership with Enactus Egypt. He emphasized that the initiatives like 'NextGen Onboard' and the career summit have been instrumental in catalysing the empowerment and skills development of Egyptian youth. This dynamic collaboration has not only created over 250 new job opportunities but has also exemplified a steadfast commitment to gender equality by ensuring that 50% of these opportunities are dedicated to empowering women.

Ms. Fatma Sirry, CEO of Enactus Egypt, stated: "'NextGen Onboard' shows our commitment to developing the skills and potential of young people. Through this partnership, we have been able to provide integrated support and guidance to students and graduates through a selection of the best training experts, enabling them to acquire the necessary skills to successfully integrate into the labour market."

It is worth noting that this career summit is held exclusively as part of Enactus Egypt's annual national competition, where students compete by presenting social entrepreneurship projects aimed at solving societal challenges, providing companies with a unique opportunity to connect with Enactus's most distinguished graduates and students. This programme has been implemented for two consecutive years to provide comprehensive support and guidance to students and graduates, effectively connecting them with private sector companies.

On behalf of the German Government, GIZ Egypt, through the project Job Partnerships and SME Promotion (JP-SME), is implementing the "NextGen Onboard" programme in partnership with Enactus Egypt. Follow this link for more information about the project: Job Partnerships and SME Promotion in Egypt (JP-SME) (giz.de)