Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori:

The Dubai Government Pavilion offers its visitors useful experiences, promising a brighter future for Dubai that has today became an inspiring global model, a digital capital, and an example of innovation and future-shaping culture.

Dubai – GITEX Global 2024 officially kicks off today (14 October), with Digital Dubai leading organization of the Dubai Government Pavilion. The pavilion includes over 45 government and private entities. These entities present their latest innovative products and solutions across various sectors.

AI Area:

This year’s edition pays special attention to artificial intelligence as the most common embodiment of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and its transformative impact across various sectors. Therefore, Digital Dubai has dedicated a specific area to artificial intelligence, showcasing significant government achievements of Dubai in this domain, as well as key future trends. During the event, the Dubai Government Pavilion will present a range of cutting-edge digital solutions and AI-powered technologies, tailored for government partners, private sector companies, and diverse target audience segments, including citizens, residents, and visitors of both Dubai and the UAE.

Partnerships that drive success:

The Dubai Government Pavilion also witnesses a notable presence of strategic partners from both the public and private sectors, including e& as the Platinum Partner and Emirates Auction as the distinguished Gold+ Partner. The list of Gold Partners includes the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Airports, and Moro, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA. Additionally, the Silver Partners include the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, UXE Security Solutions, Network International, and Dell Technologies.

Digita:

Digita is an initiative launched by Digital Dubai. It is an educational knowledge program broadcasted on digital channels, covering a number of topics related to digital transformation, data, services, and digital experiences. As part of this initiative, a selected group of speakers and experts will be hosted to the Dubai Government Pavilion at GITEX under the name "Digita Podcast." The podcast will be presented in a flexible and concise way and provide simple information to promote a culture of digital transformation and innovation in Dubai.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: "As in every year, the Dubai Government Pavilion at GITEX promises its visitors useful experiences that give a good indication of a brighter future for a city that has now become an inspiring global model, a digital capital, and an example of a culture of innovation and future-making. I hope to see as many visitors and guests as possible at the Dubai Government Pavilion to maximize interaction and discussion about the proposed solutions, trends, and their future horizons."

Digital Dubai’s establishments, including Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai Government Establishment are participating actively and present a package of latest services at GITEX.

Digital Dubai Initiatives:

The Digital Dubai Strategy consists of 7 pillars, 4 of them include Digital City, Data & Statistics, Cybersecurity, and Digital Competitiveness. The aim is to contribute approximately AED 100 billion to the digital economy, increase digital safety to 90%, enhance Dubai's ranking among the top three cities according to the United Nations e-Government Index, and develop 50 high-impact digital experiences that are seamless, connected, proactive, and predictive. Additionally, the strategy seeks to position Dubai among the top five global cities attractive to digital talents. In this context, Digital Dubai showcases a range of projects through other pillars including Digital Economy, Digital Talent, and Digital Infrastructure.

Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment

Dubai Monitor

The Dubai Monitor project involves collecting and processing data using artificial intelligence to detect and predict any anomalies or unusual changes in the data. The goal of the project is to link these data anomalies with local and global events and news that may influence the data, in order to identify potential causes for these changes using AI models.

Dubai Data and AI Platform

This unified platform is a gateway to Dubai’s official data and statistics, enabling government and private entities to host and exchange data seamlessly through the platform with the highest levels of availability and security. It also provides innovative methods to display and analyze data, which contributes to supporting the government in making sound decisions, thus contributing to raising the levels of digital maturity that Digital Dubai is working to enhance. In addition, it will contribute to raising the data maturity index, and improve the level of digital data in terms of compliance with the best standards in the areas of quality, usability and governance.

Dubai Dashboard

It is a real-time dashboard providing a comprehensive overview of city indicators to make data-driven decisions for various key sectors in Emirate of Dubai based on advanced data. The dashboard was developed by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment leveraging data capabilities to build a specialized dashboard for decision-makers, enabling them to access updated and reliable city indicators instantly, such as population index, 04 Platform index, Happiness Meter, trade licenses, tourism, foreign trade volume, real estate transactions volume, Dubai Cyber Index, and other indicators that facilitate the process of making sound decisions optimally.

Synthetic Data

Digital Dubai presents an applied framework for the use of synthetic data, which assists entities to adopt artificial intelligence to develop various solutions and services, utilizing synthetic data for analysis and machine learning processes, rather than using real data that may pose privacy concerns. This achievement is the result of in-depth research conducted by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment in collaboration with global experts to find practical solutions that maximize the benefits of big data in the context of machine learning and artificial intelligence, while ensuring adherence to ethical standards of AI and laws governing the confidentiality and privacy of individuals.

Digital Dubai Government Establishment

UAE Pass

The number of entities that provide their services through the UAE Pass exceeded 300 entities, including 57 federal entities, 153 local government entities, and 105 private entities, and they offer more than 14000 services. The total number of registered UAE Pass users reached 9 million.

Dubai Now

Dubai Now gives user access to more than 280 government and private sector services from over 45 entities. The app’s services have been designed and provided in collaboration with government entities. These services include several industry sectors ranging from transportation, health, education, and housing, to bill payments. In addition, the app provides more than 81 services for Emiratis like Social Benefits, Ferjan Events, Request for Housing Grants (land, Construction, or replacement), Pest Control and much more.

The number of payment transactions completed through the “Dubai Now” app since its launch has exceeded 29.82 million digital transactions worth more than 15.76 billion dirhams, of which 3.83 million payment transactions worth 1.97 billion dirhams were made in 2024 alone.

Smart Employee

The Smart Employee is an AI-supported application that includes all financial, catering and HR systems. It integrates more than 35 systems and 200 services and serves 76 government entities and about 76 employe in various sectors. The application provides an innovative, easy, accurate and quick way to manage many various employee services such as applying for a leave, permissions, finding and contacting a colleague, and approving procedures. The application helps employee manage all personal affairs from anywhere, and at anytime.​ The application enables managers to follow up and evaluate the performance of their teams and delegate tasks and other services. The application reduce time spent to do tasks by 95%.

Digital City Experiences

The Digital City Experiences initiative aims to develop integrated, connected and seamless digital journeys in cooperation with local and federal governments, and sectors related to citizens, residents, visitors and businesses. The digital city experiences planned for this year include services like Housing Grant Exchange, Manage Employees Residencies, Get a Land Grant, Manage Domestic Workers' Residencies, Obtain Medical Care, Buy and Sell Vehicle, Setup and Manage EV Vehicle, May They Rest in Peace Service, Construct and Maintain a Building. 13 digital experiences were achieved so far, with this number expected to reach 50 by the end of 2025.

AI in Public Services (Madinati)

Madinati is an AI powered solution that simplifies reporting unwanted behaviors in the city by allowing users to quickly report issues by taking a photo or selecting an existing image. The automated issue identification analyzes the image and automatically identifies the relevant issue. The process of generating a Complaint description based on the AI's analysis, saves users time and effort. This application falls under the umbrella of digital participation, allowing all community members to engage in the development of the city and its various solutions and facilities. It highlights areas for improvement and development, enabling users to contribute during their daily activities.

DubaiAI – The City’s Digital Concierge

DubaiAI is a platform developed by Digital Dubai, powered by generative artificial intelligence. It is a smart, comprehensive, and unified source of accurate, interactive information, continuously fed from official sources, covering all sectors of the city. The platform acts as a personal digital gateway for users, answering their inquiries quickly and efficiently, helping to facilitate their lives. It also offers interactive reference materials in video formats. Key use cases include land services, culture, sports and events, healthcare, business, economy, transportation, education, and information. The platform includes 36 use cases from 12 government entities, operates across 14 digital channels, and has handled over 170,000 conversations.

The pavilion will also witness the launch of a series of initiatives and host several important events, including meetings, workshops, and interviews with various decision-makers, as well as welcoming many innovators in the technology domain.