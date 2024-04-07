UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, invites guests to join in on a spectacular Eid Al Fitr celebration. As Ramadan concludes and the joyous spirit of Eid fills the air, guests are welcomed from 4 pm onwards to immerse themselves and their loved ones in the joyous festivities, and experience Eid filled with excitement, wonder, and cherished moments at Global Village.

As Eid approaches, Global Village will be transformed into a breathtaking spectacle adorned with festive decorations, inviting everyone to experience its enchanting atmosphere that fills the hearts of all guests with cheer and happiness.

With Season 28 gearing up for its end on April 28th, guests are encouraged to seize the opportunity and embark on a cultural journey through the Eid Wonder Souq, where they can shop for Eid gifts, souvenirs, antiquities, and so much more. Food enthusiasts will also get the chance indulge their taste buds with an array of culinary delights from more than 250 restaurants, kiosks, food trucks, and cafes, ensuring every palate finds satisfaction.

Against the backdrop of vibrant Eid celebrations, guests can experience the enchanting atmosphere while enjoying the splendid daily musical fireworks displays at 9 PM, accompanied by a lineup of over 200 cultural and entertainment shows around the park, presenting a perfect opportunity to capture cherished moments through photos and videos.

For those seeking an extra dose of excitement this Eid, a visit to Carnaval is a must. With over 195 exhilarating rides, skill games, arcade games, and attractions, it makes for unforgettable memories with family and friends. Additionally, guests can visit the latest Mini World attraction, Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone, which includes 5 exciting attractions, with 10 different challenges offering entertainment and thrill to guests aged 6 and above.

To further extend the joy of Eid celebrations, Global Village announces extended hours during the Eid holidays, from 4 pm until 2 am, allowing guests to indulge in the festivities and enjoy the myriad of experiences Global Village has to offer.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

