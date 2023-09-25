Abu Dhabi: Mark your calendars this October as Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes back a vibrant new season of the highly anticipated Park Market, running every weekend on Friday and Saturday until the end of March 2024.

This year the Park Market will host 40 participating retailers, as it fosters a sense of community by providing a pleasant family day out, offering a wide range of local food, goods and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

With the weather cooling down, the Park Market outdoor setting is an ideal destination to shop, dine and unwind amidst the natural beauty of Umm Al Emarat Park.

Beyond shopping and dining, the event has planned an engaging lineup of activities. Immerse yourself in captivating art exhibitions and revel in family-friendly entertainment. Stay active and balanced with fitness and wellness classes, while admiring the exceptional talent of local artists and designers showcasing their artistry. Get ready for the return of "Cinema in the Park" this season, bringing back its beloved outdoor movie experience for you and your little ones to enjoy.

Rasha Kablawi, Head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department said: “We are thrilled to be back for another season and look forward to seeing many familiar and new faces this time around. The team has been hard at work and will be ready to impress our visitors. This season is set to showcase a diverse array of local vendors, artisans, and entertainers, creating a delightful atmosphere for families and friends to gather."

From 20 October 2023 until 30 March 2024, The Park Market at Umm Al Emarat Park will welcome visitors every Friday and Saturday from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM. To purchase your tickets, kindly visit www.ummalemaratpark.ae/.

To stay updated on all Park Market news, follow @ummalemaratpark on social media or visit www.ummalemaratpark.ae/ for more information.

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, was first opened to visitors in 1982. It is one of the oldest and largest urban Parks in Abu Dhabi, centrally located on 15th Street between Airport Road and Karamah Street. The Park was originally known as Mushrif Park and the entrance was exclusive to ladies and children.

In January 2013, Umm Al Emarat Park was closed for redevelopment over a period of 24 months. The overall design of the new Park honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May he rest in peace) and his vision of preserving the United Arab Emirates’ cultural and natural history. Furthermore, the vision supports the platform for ‘education through recreation’ for various age groups, opportunities for different community sectors to implement their common goals, promotes an active lifestyle that contributes to a healthy society, and encourages the dynamic local culture, heritage, and tradition. Sustainability has also been a core focus of the Park’s design; the projects team took on the challenge of salvaging over 200 existing mature trees that were over 20 years old. After extensive redevelopment, the Park reopened to the public on March 20th, 2015. The opening weekend attracted a record of 25,000 visitors.

Website: www.ummalemaratPark.ae

Facebook: facebook.com/UmmAlEmaratPark

Twitter: @UmmAlEmaratPark

Instagram: @UmmAlEmaratPark

For media inquiries, please contact:

Weber Shandwick

Hala Kassab

E: hkassab@webershandwick.com