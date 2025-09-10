Dubai, UAE – The Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai, organised by Informa Connect, returns for its 18th edition from November 11–13, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1–3. For the first time, GESS Dubai will be co-located with Education Investment MENA, offering attendees an expanded perspective on education investments in the region. The event will focus on the GCC’s fastest-growing and most competitive education market, tackling the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI), the increasing emphasis on student and staff wellbeing, and the development of sustainable, immersive, and future-ready learning environments.

According to the ISC Research GCC International Schools Intelligence Report 2024–25, the GCC is home to 1,783 international schools, educating over 1.8 million students and employing more than 139,000 staff. The region represents 23.8% of global international school enrolment and 19.3% of global staff, generating USD 14.2 billion in annual tuition fee income. The UAE leads with 654 schools and over 600,000 students, followed by Saudi Arabia with 521 schools and 580,000 students, Qatar with 202 schools, Kuwait 172, Oman 104, and Bahrain 130, illustrating the region’s density and growth potential.

Key Forces Driving GCC Education

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

Schools across the GCC are moving rapidly from AI experimentation to adoption. Saudi Arabia integrates AI in learning management systems, personalised platforms, and diagnostic testing, guided by national ethical frameworks. UAE schools are piloting AI cautiously, balancing innovation with privacy and screen-time concerns. Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman are forming AI committees, training staff, and trialling AI tools for lesson planning, assessment, and language learning. ISC data shows over 60% of international schools in the GCC are exploring AI-enabled solutions, highlighting the sector’s commitment to digital transformation.

Wellbeing as a Strategic Priority

Wellbeing initiatives are central to school strategy. The UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and KHDA wellbeing census set international benchmarks. Saudi Arabia’s national accreditation programme evaluates schools on wellbeing-focused criteria. Over 50% of GCC schools plan leadership programmes addressing staff mental health. Schools are reducing timetable pressures, embedding anti-bullying campaigns, and investing in counselling, mindfulness, and extracurricular wellbeing initiatives.

Infrastructure and Future School Development

The GCC continues to see strong investment in campuses and facilities. Dubai plans 100 new private schools by 2033, with 10 inaugurated in 2024–25, while Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 supports dozens of new international and innovation schools across Riyadh, Jeddah, and NEOM. Qatar expands via public–private partnerships, and Oman and Bahrain attract global brands like Harrow and Gordonstoun. Flexible classrooms, digital infrastructure, science labs, and maker spaces are increasingly standard, reflecting ISC findings that over 70% of new schools are integrating future-ready facilities.

Extra-Curricular Growth and Esports

International schools are leveraging enrichment programmes for differentiation. Saudi schools collaborate with elite sports organisations, including the Liverpool FC Academy and Real Madrid Foundation, while pioneering esports aligned with the Kingdom’s gaming ambitions. UAE schools balance esports with arts, outdoor, and wellbeing-focused activities. ISC research indicates a 35% increase in esports adoption across GCC schools over the past two years.

Harnessing the Opportunities at GESS Dubai 2025

Building on the success of GESS Dubai 2024, which drew 7,000+ education professionals, hosted 205+ CPD-accredited conference sessions across 7 streams, featured 210+ speakers, and 300+ international brands, the 2025 edition will offer a comprehensive, data-driven platform for regional and global education leaders. Alongside the exhibition and conference, the GESS Awards celebrate excellence across suppliers, institutions, and educators, recognising the very best in education.

The 2025 programme will include:

Leaders in Education Conference – Examining the role of school leadership in innovation, wellbeing, and market growth.

EdTech in Action Room – Bringing the future of learning to life with live demos, real-world case studies, and interactive applications of cutting-edge education technology.

Sustainability and Wellbeing Hub – Demonstrating sustainable practices and student-centred wellbeing initiatives.

GESS Talks Stage – Insightful panel discussions and sessions on practical innovation implementation.

Gaming @ GESS – Highlighting gamification and esports as tools for engagement and skill development.

Workshops – Dedicated spaces offering interactive, hands-on sessions designed to engage educators and leaders with practical tools, strategies, and training.

Product Showcases – highlighting the latest innovations in education technology, resources, and solutions, giving attendees the chance to explore and trial products firsthand.

Education Investment MENA stream - provides focused sessions on regional education investments. Access to this stream is available through a dedicated registration.

The GESS Awards 2025, on November 12, will celebrate outstanding contributions across the education sector.

Looking Ahead

With GCC international schools continuing their rapid growth, 1.8 million students and nearly 140,000 staff, projected to expand further, GESS Dubai 2025 arrives at a critical juncture. By convening policymakers, educators, and innovators, the event will guide the sector’s adoption of AI, wellbeing strategies, sustainability, and future-ready learning environments, shaping education across the region for the next generation.

Get ready to join the region's leading education exhibition and conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from November 11-13. GESS Dubai brings together the global education community for three inspiring days of discovery, learning, and connection.

Explore the latest products and innovations from top international and regional education suppliers.

Gain valuable insights from renowned speakers sharing future-focused strategies for teaching, learning, and leadership.

Connect with educators, school leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the world.

Don’t miss out - register HERE for free today and be part of the future of education at GESS Dubai!

Visit the official website for more information and to register for free: www.gessdubai.com.