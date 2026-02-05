More than 500 shortlisted candidates, selected from more than 2,200 applications, underwent in-person assessments at the event

Dubai, UAE – Building on the launch of the GEMS Genius Scholarship in 2025, GEMS Education conducted a landmark Open Day across 43 of its schools in the UAE and Qatar. The schools welcomed over 500 shortlisted students and their families, selected from the total pool of more than 2,200 applications across the UAE and Qatar, for the next stage of this highly competitive scholarship journey.

The GEMS Genius Scholarship is a flagship merit-based initiative designed to identify, nurture, and support high-potential students across a wide range of talents and abilities. The initiative focuses on encouraging the genius within every child, developing their unique abilities, and supporting them as they continue their journey toward becoming confident, capable, and well-rounded young people. Admissions were open to high-performing students in Year 10 and Year 12 from both GEMS and non-GEMS schools across the region. Scholarships are offered as tuition reductions for two academic years, with values varying by school and individual student profile, with up to 100 percent tuition assistance available. Recipients may apply for the scholarship at the end of the two-year term.

Commenting on the broader significance of the initiative, Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said: “This initiative closely aligns with the UAE’s national priorities around talent development, educational excellence and future-ready skills. By identifying and nurturing students with strong potential across academic, creative, leadership and other domains, the initiative contributes to the development of a confident, skilled and socially responsible generation of learners.”

Held simultaneously across participating campuses, the Open Day brought together shortlisted students for interviews and CAT4 assessments (Cognitive Abilities Test, Fourth Edition). Notably,54 percent of shortlisted candidates were students currently attending schools outside the GEMS network, reflecting the scholarship’s broad regional reach. CAT4 is a globally recognised, curriculum-independent assessment that measures cognitive aptitude rather than curriculum-specific knowledge. This approach ensures fair and consistent evaluation across diverse educational pathways, including British, International Baccalaureate (IB), Indian, and American.

“The Open Day brought to life what the GEMS Genius Scholarship stands for – opportunity, aspiration and belief in the potential of every child,” said Lisa Crausby OBE, GEMS Group Chief Education Officer. “Seeing students and families from across the UAE engage so positively with our schools reinforces the depth of talent in the country and the trust placed in GEMS as an education partner. The initiative embodies our belief in empowering exceptional students to reach their full potential regardless of their background or circumstances.”

The 2026 edition of the GEMS Genius Scholarship opened for applications in November 2025 and introduced a significant new feature to the process. For the first time, candidates were able to indicate a first-choice and alternative-choice school, allowing strong applicants to be considered across a wider range of GEMS schools. This enhancement was designed to maximise opportunities for student applicants..

Beyond assessment, the Open Day was intentionally designed as a celebration of students, families and the values that underpin GEMS Education. Families were welcomed onto campuses for guided tours, student showcases, and Family First activities, offering an authentic insight into school culture, learning environments and the wider GEMS community.

Crausby added: “Every year, we look forward to the open day, a key milestone in our scholarship journey and a true celebration of everything GEMS stands for. We were delighted by the strong interest in the initiative and were very impressed by the interviews that showed how much potential awaits discovery in our schools. Congratulations to every student: being shortlisted is an achievement in itself.”

Following the completion of a centralised review process, the outcomes of the assessment, including a final list of scholarship recipients, will be announced later in February 2026.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

Media Contact

Ambika Jadeja: ajadeja@webershandwick.com