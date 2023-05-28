Doha, QATAR – The Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel, held a virtual meeting today with HE Ahmed Mohamed Alkaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates.

They discussed the current state of energy markets and their medium- to long-term prospects, as well as preparations for the upcoming GECF meetings. HE Hamel expressed his gratitude for the unwavering and valuable support of the UAE, a respected member country of the GECF. He reiterated his sincere congratulations to the UAE on its recent elevation to full membership status in the Forum.

HE Alkaabi conveyed the greetings of HE Eng. Suhail Mohamed Almazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and praised the great progress made by the GECF Secretariat regarding membership expansion, quality of reports, and enhanced international engagement.

Echoing GECF’s sentiments, HE Hamel extended heartfelt congratulations and pledged full support to the UAE in its hosting of COP28. HE Hamel stated: “I am confident that COP28 will be a resounding success, not only in terms of exceptional organisation but in significant outcomes as well. The UAE has always been a leader in combating energy poverty and climate change, advancing practical financial and technological solutions for sustainable development, combining in a balanced manner economic development, social progress and environmental protection. The exceptional experience of the COP28 President, HE Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, spanning various energies, innovative technologies, and a decade of climate diplomacy, will undoubtedly be a driving force for the success of COP28”.

Responding to the GECF’s commendation, HE Alkaabi appreciated the well wishes and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to ensure the success of COP28. HE Alkaabi said: “As responsible energy producers and consumers, we understand the urgency to transform global energy systems and reduce emissions. We must collectively expedite decarbonisation, while the world accelerates its adoption of cleaner energy. UAE’s commitment is evident in $50 billion investment in renewable energy projects across 40 countries, and in our investments in nuclear, solar, and carbon capture and storage. These are not mere pledges; these are tangible and real actions towards a sustainable future”.