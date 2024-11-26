Doha, Qatar: The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Electricity and Energy of the Republic of South Africa (RSA). The signing ceremony took place at the GECF Headquarters on 24 November in Doha, Qatar.

The historic MoU was signed by HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the GECF, and HE Dr. Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy of the Republic of South Africa. The event was attended by a high-level delegation from the Republic of South Africa, comprising HE Ghulam Hoosein Asmal, Ambassador of South Africa to the State of Qatar; Alan Richard Winde, Premier of Western Cape; Zamani Saul, Premier of Northern Cape; Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of Eastern Cape; Daniel Leseja Marokane, CEO of ESKOM; and Simon Baloyi, CEO of SASOL.

The landmark MoU establishes a framework for dialogue and collaboration, paving the way for joint activities and exchange of information, expertise and best practices in natural gas. This collaboration aligns with the GECF’s objective to be a leading platform for producer consumer dialogue in matters related to natural gas.

HE Dr. Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa commended the MoU as a testament to South Africa’s commitment to addressing energy challenges through collaboration with the GECF and expressed his confidence that this partnership will be a cornerstone for a dynamic and mutually beneficial producer-consumer relationship.

His Excellency highlighted South Africa’s pivotal role in the global energy landscape, emphasizing its strategic memberships in key international organizations and its leadership in energy diplomacy. He commended South Africa’s dedication to diversifying its energy mix, with a strong focus on ensuring energy security, affordability, and sustainability. This commitment aligns closely with the GECF’s vision of sustainable energy development, which seeks to balance the imperatives of economic growth, social progress, and environmental protection.

About GECF

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF or Forum) is an intergovernmental organisation established in May 2001. It became a fully-fledged organisation in 2008, with headquarters in Doha, the State of Qatar. As of December 2023, the GECF comprises twelve Members and seven Observer Members (hereafter referred to as the GECF Countries) from four continents. The Member Countries of the Forum are Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela (hereafter referred to as Members). Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Peru, and Senegal have the status of Observer Members (hereafter referred to as Observers). Cooperation has been extended to technology with the establishment of the Gas Research Institute in 2019, headquartered in Algiers, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria. In accordance with the GECF Statute, the organisation aims to support the sovereign rights of its Member Countries over their natural gas resources and their abilities to develop, preserve, and use such resources for the benefit of their peoples, through the exchange of experience, views, information, and coordination in gas-related matters. In accordance with its Long-Term Strategy, the vision of the GECF is “to make natural gas the pivotal resource for inclusive and sustainable development,” and its mission is “to shape the energy future as a global advocate of natural gas and a platform for cooperation and dialogue, with the view to support the sovereign rights of Member Countries over their natural gas resources and to contribute to global sustainable development and energy security.

For more information, please visit the GECF website at www.gecf.org.