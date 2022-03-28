Abu Dhabi - G42, the leading Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, announced today it will be a sponsor of the annual TIME100 Impact Awards being held in Dubai on 28 March at the Museum of the Future. G42 will also serve as the Exclusive AI Enablement Partner for the event.

The awards a new expansion of the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people — will be revealed during an exclusive, invite-only evening gala at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, where TIME will convene regional leaders, influencers, and visionaries alongside members of the global TIME100 community.

As the Exclusive AI Enablement Partner to this iconic event, G42’s Group CEO, Peng Xiao, will take the stage to discuss the role AI plays as the enabler to a better future for humanity.

This will be the first time that TIME has hosted the annual event in Dubai, which comes at a time when the UAE’s technology sector is experiencing exponential growth and broad investment.

G42 most recently served as the AI Enablement Premier Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, and the largest event ever to be hosted by an Arab nation with over 20 million visitors over the past six months. G42 developed an integrated, smart and sustainable technological system that delivered seamless operations, enhancing crisis management processes and doing so without inconveniencing supply or value chain or deterring visitor experience.

The UAE has seen significant progress in empowering cities through digital transformation and is home to the World Government Summit (WGS), whose 8th edition will start on March 29th, bringing together an elite group of government leaders, senior officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and other thought leaders for important dialogue to exchange experiences, knowledge and ideas that contribute to the future of governments.

WGS and TIME100’s presence in Dubai showcases that the UAE remains a desirable place to invest, as the country pioneers the development and incubation of technological advancements that will enable the delivery of impactful solutions that move the world forward.

TIME100’s vision to transform the world we live in is aligned with G42’s mission to solve the world’s biggest challenges.

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating across the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.