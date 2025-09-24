Dubai, UAE: The Futurists X Summit concluded today in Dubai, highlighting space exploration, artificial intelligence, and the critical need for policy frameworks to keep pace with exponential technological change.

The day opened with an inspiring session titled “The Final Frontier,” led by Commander Scott Kelly, retired NASA astronaut, alongside Dr. Tommaso Ghidini of the European Space Agency and representatives from the UAE Space Agency. Together, they explored humanity’s resilience in long-duration space missions and the next chapter in space exploration, underscoring the UAE’s growing role in advancing global space ambitions.

Following this, participants engaged with thought leaders such as Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, who shared insights on Quantum and Agentic Marketing, and Ross Dawson, global futurist and author, who addressed the immense potential of human and AI collaboration. Day 2 also featured urgent discussions on global competition in artificial intelligence, the economic transformations of the future, and the social implications of AGI. The day’s sessions further addressed the realities of climate change and eco-refugees, concluding with a powerful plenary on how humanity must adapt to exponential change.

The summit concluded with an exclusive VVIP Gala Dinner, where global thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers continued high-level conversations on building a sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced future.

Dr. Mohamed Alkhatib, CEO of The Futurists Network – GCC, reflected on the outcomes of the summit: “The conversations over the past two days have highlighted the urgency of aligning policy with innovation. Our responsibility is to ensure that governments and institutions can navigate disruption while steering humanity toward a future that is sustainable, equitable, and forward-looking.”

Tariq Qureishy, CEO of Voices of the Future and co-host of the summit, added: “This gathering was about more than ideas—it was about action. The Futurists X Summit has set a global precedent for how thought leaders, visionaries, and policymakers can come together to co-create solutions for the future of humanity.”

