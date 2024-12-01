Doha, Qatar: In an inspiring display of innovation, Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) - a member of Qatar Foundation (QF)- in collaboration with Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, organized a 72-hour AI-focused Hackathon at the QSTP AI Week 2024, held in commemoration of QSTP’s 15th anniversary.

The hackathon attracted 70 participants from four public technical schools in Qatar, as well as 30 students from Qatar University and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST). The competition was held within the framework of QSTP’s AI Week 2024 and featured a series of innovative challenges designed to engage students in the practical applications of robotics to tackle real-world sustainability issues.

Participants, aged between 15 and 18 years, were divided into two categories: high school students, who were tasked with solving specific challenges, and university students, who were given the freedom to address issues ranging from resource and waste management to sustainable agriculture.

Over the course of the competition, participants attended a series of hands-on workshops led by QSC mentors and experts, who guided the students through each challenge, refining their skills in problem-solving, public speaking, and presenting their ideas.

Dr Jack Lau, President of QSTP, said: “The AI hackathon marks an important initiative under our partnership with QSC to advance our shared objective of promoting innovation and enabling youth to contribute to Qatar National Vision 2030.

“It was incredibly refreshing to see the energy and enthusiasm of the participants - a clear indicator of how much they enjoyed being part of the AI Hackathon. We believe that this was more than just a competition - it not only made students aware of key methodologies and tools to drive real change in society but also allowed them to appreciate the vital values of teamwork, collaboration, communication, and trust that form the cornerstone of a successful team. The students also heard from seasoned entrepreneurs and saw cutting-edge technologies that we hope have inspired them to continue innovating.”

Eman Al-Obaidi, Head of Public Relations and Communications at QSC, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with QSTP and combine both our expertise to mentor, empower, and inspire youth to shape the future of Qatar.

“The hackathon provided students with the opportunity to hone their programming skills and gain insights into environmental and social sustainability concepts in line with United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event also served as a platform to strengthen teamwork and collaboration among students at different educational levels.”

Winners were selected based on the creativity of their solutions, the accuracy of their execution, and their idea’s potential to achieve sustainability goals.

One of the winners, Aisha Hashim Al Saada from Qatar Technical School for Girls, who along with her team developed the ‘Smoke Guard’ project that utilizes robots to extinguish fires, lauded the AI Hackathon experience. “It was wonderful to learn new skills, make new connections, and interact with established professionals in the tech industry.”

Another winner Maryam Saad Al Badr who was part of the team that developed ‘Smart Skies’ - a weather station that leverages smart sensors specifically supporting airports - shared similar sentiments. “The overall experience of being part of this competition was great. I met some new people including technical experts who helped guide us and strengthen our programming skills.”

Winning projects included ‘Vision’ in the special needs category; ‘Gulf Security Project’ in the security startup category; ‘Trash Ready’ in the recycling startup category; ‘Home AI’ in the smart homes startup category; ‘AI Assistant for Mental Health’ in the mental health startup category; ‘Health Plant’ in the agritech startup category; ‘Robotic Arm Tank’ in the transportation startup category; ‘AI Smart Trash’ in the smart waste management startup category; ‘Smart Skies’ in the air tracking at airports startup category; ‘Weather Station’ in the air tracking in industrial areas startup category; ‘Smoke Guard’ in the smart fire systems startup category; and ‘AI Weather Project’ in the smart air systems startup category.

About Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP’s Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

