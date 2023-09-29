Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) marks the strong participation of major real estate development companies. These companies see the exhibition as an ideal opportunity to consolidate their global position as sustainable real estate developers who support net-zero smart housing communities and adopt the best international innovative and environmentally friendly practices, designs, and solutions that keep pace with rapid change. This aligns with the three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic, and supports the well-being, quality of life, happiness, and health of the residents.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 25th WETEX and DSS 2023, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, expressed his happiness at the growing interest and investments in smart and sustainable cities that ensure a healthier and more balanced world with local and international companies choosing the exhibition as an ideal platform for business prosperity. The exhibition also provides a significant opportunity to reach thousands of companies, exhibitors, participants, officials and decision-makers to make deals and build partnerships as well as identify market needs. This increases the hopes of creating more sustainable cities in the region and the world. As a significant event in the global sustainability calendar, the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, sustainability, electric vehicles, and smart cities, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide, WETEX and DSS gather the latest products, solutions, and technologies that account for all elements of sustainable cities. These include clean and renewable energy, electric vehicles, recycling, lighting systems management, electricity and water efficiency devices, waste management, decarbonisation, and sustainable buildings. This also includes smart equipment and systems that enhance resilience and the ability to adapt to various social, environmental, and economic challenges.

“Every year, WETEX and DSS has enhanced its position as an important contributor to supporting sustainability and making it a way of life. This supports globally comprehensive sustainable development, consolidating the development and prosperity in the UAE and worldwide. The exhibition promotes the UAE’s shining record of accelerating the green economy transformation and its leadership in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future, especially with the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the largest international climate event, at Expo City Dubai in November. As one of the major events that pave the way to expand the success of COP28, we expect the exhibition to achieve exceptional success, and to provide great support to our efforts in realising the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to make Dubai the ideal city for urban living, by providing the best facilities for the best city in the world,” added Al Tayer.

“WETEX is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the UAE’s sustainability calendar and a vibrant platform for Wasl to explore opportunities for collaboration, aligned with the UAE’s green ambitions. We believe that long-term value creation can be successfully achieved by serving the interests of the planet, our people, customers, and communities. As COP28 convenes in the UAE later this year, Wasl looks forward to being a part of the wider global climate action plan. Through our efforts as one of Dubai’s leading organisations, we are committed to sustainability initiatives that inspire people and businesses to take action towards a sustainable future,” said HE Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Group.

“Emaar’s participation in WETEX demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and showcases innovative solutions for water and energy conservation in the built environment. WETEX plays a crucial role for real estate developers as it provides a platform to showcase and explore sustainable technologies, practices, and solutions related to water, energy, and environmental conservation. It offers a valuable opportunity for companies to stay updated on the latest advancements, network with industry experts, and adopt innovative strategies that enhance sustainability in their developments,” said Ahmed Almatrooshi, Emaar Properties Executive Board Member, General Director of Emaar Foundation, on their company’s first participation in WETEX and DSS.

“This year marks a milestone in WETEX’s journey in driving the UAE’s sustainability goals and supporting the future vision of the UAE’s trusted leadership. Over time, the exhibition has developed into a platform that gathers decision-makers in advocating environmentally adaptive practices to position Dubai and the UAE as a global hub for a green economy. At DAMAC Properties, we understand the profound responsibilities of corporate governance in the real estate industry and the need to adopt sustainability and sustainable building practices in our core business. Our participation at WETEX will showcase our energy-efficient practices and integrated sustainable designs and principles in our building and construction ecosystem, which will reflect our commitment to sustainability and a greener, more resilient future,” said Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DAMAC Properties, on their company’s first participation in WETEX and DSS.

