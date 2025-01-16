Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, recently hosted its highly anticipated Elite Press Conference, a premier event celebrating excellence in athletics, sportsmanship, and community spirit. Taking place at the Sheraton Hotel, the conference featured some of the most accomplished athletes in the world of long-distance running, each with an inspiring journey marked by incredible achievements. Among the distinguished guests was the Ethiopian Shura Kitata, renowned for his victory at the 2020 London Marathon and multiple podium finishes in major international races.

Joining him was Kaan Kigen Ozbilen, renowned as one of the fastest runners in the field. A European Cross Country Champion and silver medallist in the half marathon. Adding to the elite lineup, Mohcin Outalha, the reigning champion of the 2023 Doha Marathon, representing the Arab world’s rising talent in long-distance running. With victories in prestigious half-marathons and accolades at regional games, the Moroccan athlete stands as a beacon of athletic promise.

The conference also celebrated the accomplishments of Joan Kipyatich, known for her remarkable personal best set in Doha last year, and Aminet Ahmed, whose success in half-marathons and marathons highlights her growing influence in the sport.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, commented: “The Elite Press Conference perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo. We are proud to bring together the world’s finest athletes and our local community."

The record-breaking Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2025 will take place tomorrow with over 15,000 participants set to take to the streets. This sold-out event is one of the region's most prestigious athletic showcases, offering a platform for both world-class competitors and the wider community to come together in the spirit of sport.

