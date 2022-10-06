Saudi Arabia: Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy and AFEX ( French Architects for Export), are organizing the second edition of the French Architect Tour in Saudi Arabia from October 9 to 13.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030 aiming to position the kingdom as a global tourism hub through a policy of mega projects, the French Architecture Tour is eager to bring a select French expertise to the market and answer its demand and expectations.

This business expedition will kick-off with a France-KSA Symposium in Riyadh under the theme of “Designing the Cities of Tomorrow” and will be the opportunity to address several themes dear to Saudi actors such as the Saudi Arabia’s strategy to preserve and promote its historical heritage, the smart city, the new green city and the city of tomorrow, the leisure and sport, the eco-tourism, to name just a few.

The French delegation will keep-up with three intensive days of business meetings and visits in Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla to discover and discuss business opportunities and projects along with governmental entities, mega project organizations, as well as local contractors and architecture main players.

In the framework of the Saudi Arabia’s roadmap, this mission is the perfect fit to showcase “how the future architecture leaders in KSA can benefit from French expertise in concepts and designs?” at a time when the country is set to become the world’s largest construction site with a total investment of 4.13 SR trillion in infrastructure and real estate projects.

The French architect’s delegation has a strong will to leverage its combined expertise in terms of design, new technologies, engineering in energy control and natural resources restoration in landscaping and building, lighting atmospheres, and Smart Light­ing to better serve the upcoming Saudi projects.

Rachid Boulaouine, Country Director, Business France KSA stated :“With planned construction projects of more than 555 000 residential units, nearly 275 000 hotel keys, +4.3 million square meters of commercial space and 6.1 million square meters of office spaces in addition to a pipeline of mega and giga projects in Neom, AlUla & Green Riyadh, the French participating companies to the architecture tour in KSA are committed to share their expertise and knowledge with local counterparts and build together the kingdom of tomorrow. This strong delegation has great ideas, concepts and realisations and they are ready to come and play in Saudi Arabia to enhance these projects”.

This program will be ended in Al Ula, the world’s masterpiece and one of the oldest city in the Arabian Peninsula, with the full support of Afalula, the French agency that aims to strengthen Saudi cultural and historic outreach and make of AlUla region a world-class destination, appreciated by visitors from around the globe.

Following the success of the French architecture studio AW2 that has been selected by the Royal Commission of AlUla to design a glamping resort made up of 47 luxury tents inspired by the Bedouin style, many innovative projects designed by French architects will then be unveiled soon in KSA. Business France, AFEX and the French Architect delegation are involved, more than ever to bolster and foster the KSA-French cooperation.

“Today a historic cooperation is set out between our two nations. Several achievements were realized by French architects and architecture firms locally. Al Ula French-Saudi partnership is an inspiring and promising success. Now more than ever, AFEX has the ambition to boost and develop the strategic relationship between KSA and France in this sector. We are coming with a large range of French architecture specialists who will propose their added value to the KSA development plan powered by the Vision’s 2030 goals.” says Madeleine Houbart, Afex Secretary General.

French architects enjoy an excellent reputation internationally. Major names have shined globally in the field of architecture with emblematic projects in major world capitals and regions. The French architect Jean Nouvel in a world first contextual architecture has revealed in 2020 the design of the resort project “Sharaan By Jean Nouvel”. Entirely carved into the rock, the project adapts Nabataean techniques to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges with an absolute respect of the environment, the history and existing landscapes.

Having a wealth cultural knowledge sought, particularly in the renovation of built heritage, architectural French offer is of unceasing demand due to the integration of the sustainable development at all stage of the projects (low energy buildings, wood construction, sustainable city, HQE standards …etc).

ABOUT BUSINESS FRANCE:

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program.

About AFEX

AFEX, French Architects for Export, is non-profit association with more than 200 members committed to export including 120 architectural firms, as well as engineers, planners, landscapers, interior architects, and other professionals involved in the field of construction, more than 5,000 experts.

