United Arab Emirates – From October 27 to 29, 2025, Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s flagship trade show, will once again host one of its largest national pavilions as 86 French brands gather under the Choose France banner. Organized by Business France, the French Pavilion will highlight the country’s global leadership in beauty and cosmetics. Visitors and industry partners will discover an exceptional showcase of skincare, perfumes, wellness innovations, and private label products, reaffirming France’s role as a benchmark in the international beauty industry.

This year, the pavilion will feature a reimagined French Buzz Zone, spotlighting 12 rising brands with disruptive concepts. From think clean and conscious formulas, nutricosmetics, and AI-powered skincare diagnostics to eco-designed packaging and phygital retail concepts, this immersive zone offers a live showcase of the trends redefining beauty.

A fast-growing regional market

The GCC cosmetics market, valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2033, growing at nearly 6% CAGR. In the UAE alone, the cosmetics industry was worth USD 8.22 billion in 2024, with forecasts of USD 10.70 billion by 2030. With consumers seeking innovation, luxury, and sustainability, the Emirates have become not just a domestic hub but a strategic re-export platform for the entire Middle East and beyond.

French beauty: adapting, innovating , and inspiring…

The French cosmetics industry continuous to set global benchmarks, reaching around USD 24.5 billion in 2024, representing a growth of 6.8%. At Beautyworld Middle East, French exhibitors will showcase the full breadth of this expertise, unveiling biotech-driven skincare, eco-designed packaging, luxury and niche fragrances, and holistic wellness innovations. Their offerings are built on scientifically validated formulations, designed with sustainable development in mind, highlighting natural ingredients and the uncompromising quality of Made in France.

Among the highlights, this year’s presence includes :

GALBEE PARIS, niche perfumery crafting emotion-driven compositions rooted in nature.

MARY COHR, professional skincare brand merging natural actives with clinically validated protocols.

GROUPE ARTHES, Grasse-based fragrance expert with a strong private-label track record.

LABORATOIRES MANSARD, specialist in high-concentration botanical formulas and aromatherapy.

L’OFFICE DES PARFUMS, marrying heritage with bespoke private-label creations.

RARE PARIS COSMETICS, clean beauty disruptor with targeted sheet masks and serums.

TECHNATURE, leader in sustainable cosmetic masks and custom contract manufacturing.

TOURNAIRE SAS, renowned for recyclable aluminium packaging for essential oils and fine fragrances.

This diverse lineup reflects the strength of France’s savoir-faire, supported this year by Grasse Expertise, Cosmetic Valley, and the regional authorities of Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France, Normandy, and Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Axel Baroux, Business France Near & Middle East Director, stated “The French Pavilion is not simply another national showcase at Beautyworld Middle East, it is a destination in itself. What makes France’s participation essential is the unique blend of heritage and forward-looking innovation our companies embody. From fragrance houses that define global olfactory trends to laboratories pioneering sustainable formulations, the diversity of our 86 exhibitors makes the Pavilion a true compass for anyone seeking the future of beauty.”

Caroline ESCUDIER, Lifestyle and Health Project Manager at the France Pavilion, Business France, states: “After 16 editions, I continue to witness the appetite for French innovation in the Gulf region. Beautyworld Middle East is a strategic springboard into one of the world’s most energetic and competitive markets.”

A vibrant market welcoming French expertise, with an offer aligned to UAE ambitions

The UAE, with its Vision 2030 and We the UAE 2031 agendas, is actively positioning itself as a global hub for luxury, wellness, and sustainable innovation. French exhibitors at Beautyworld Middle East 2025 bring solutions directly aligned with these priorities from sustainable beauty practices and eco-designed packaging to strategic partnerships with Emirati distributors reinforcing the shared ambition of driving the future of beauty responsibly.

As one of the region’s most dynamic beauty markets, the UAE is driven by a growing appetite for innovation, premium experiences, and sustainability. Valued at €2.7 billion in 2023, it sets the pace for the Middle East, with consumers seeking both luxury and innovating solutions. Beyond its domestic strength, the country also acts as a strategic re-export hub, giving French brands a privileged gateway to the wider region and a platform to extend their international reach.

Business France Marketplace : A Gateway to French Beauty and Beyond

The Business France Marketplace is a free, innovative platform designed to connect international buyers and professionals with the very best of French suppliers across beauty, wellness, and other industries. More than a catalogue, it acts as a global showroom of French expertise, offering direct access to companies ready to export, alongside curated product selections tailored to professional needs. Updated with the latest industry insights and events, the Marketplace simplifies sourcing by providing a secure, government-backed environment where B2B buyers can discover, compare, and connect with French brands.

Discover in preview the selection of French products showcased at this year’s edition on the Business France Marketplace: marketplace.businessfrance.fr/event/index/sellers/id/891/

Source : FEBEA, Business France

