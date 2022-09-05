Conference discussed new tools for the perfect implementations process and how patients who have undergone uterine transplants can successfully explore fertility treatments to conceive a child

Fertility experts arrived in Dubai for the three-day event from countries including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Belgium, Sweden, United Kingdom, Canada and Denmark

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The fourth edition of the HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference – an annual industry event by HealthPlus Fertility, a Mubadala Health partner, that explores the latest advances in reproductive health technologies and challenges regarding infertility treatment – concluded, following three days of lively discussions, interactions, debates and workshops for the world’s leading fertility experts at the Jumeriah Beach Hotel, Dubai.

The conference themed “Bridging the Gap in Fertility”, was inaugurated by Her Excellency Hind Al Zaabi, Executive Director, Healthcare Facilities Sector, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and was joined by other industry leaders such as Safeya AlMaqtari, Senior Director of Operations, Mubadala Health; Mohamed Khomsi, Executive Director, HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi; and Professor Ahmed Elbohoty, Consultant and Conference Chairman, HealthPlus Fertility.

Joris Vriens, a professor and head of Woman and Child, Development and Regeneration Department at the Belgium university, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, commenced the three-day event with an inspiring keynote on the new era in reproductive medicine. Drawing on his years of experience, Joris took the delegates through his findings on embryo implantation and what the future holds, stating

“Although we know we have made some strong improvements in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), we still have limited success rates. For example, the embryo plantation process is something we can’t control and it’s often hard to study human implantation. But we now have the perfect tools to mimic the perfect implementations process. This provides us with the opportunity to come up with new diagnostic tools to test out In Vitro, where we mimic completely the whole implantation process and achieve a better success rate with IVF.”

The conference provided an educational platform for physicians and researchers to share and engage in groundbreaking exchange of ideas around complex fertility issues, quality measures and best practices in the field. This included analyzing findings around patients who have undergone uterine transplants and discussing how they could still successfully pursue fertility solutions – to a personalized approach with ART and the techniques that come from treating cancer patients. Also discussed was fibroids and its impact on fertility, as 27% of women seeking fertility services have the non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus, and the considerations they need to explore before undergoing fertility treatments.

Mohamed Khomsi, Executive Director, HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, said: “We are happy that the conference has received an overwhelming response from our delegates and experts. We were joined by some of the brightest minds in the industry and explored critical matters in reproductive health and shed light on complex medical conditions that have inhibited couples who are facing issues conceiving. Our conference aptly themed “Bridging the Gap in Fertility” helped tackle some of the immediate problems the medical community can address now, while sharing information on how breakthrough technology and smart applications can address fertility challenges going forward.”

Professor Ahmed Elbohoty, Consultant Reproductive Health and Infertility and Conference Chairman, HealthPlus Fertility Center, said: “Conferences such as this one encourages the dissemination of knowledge among peers and keeps us up to date on trends and technologies, opinions, challenges, and research – all to better serve our patients in the UAE and the region. Each year, our attendees leave the HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference with a wealth of knowledge that enhances their practice and approach towards healthcare. We look forward to hosting future industry events to bring the healthcare industry closer and collaborate in finding innovative solutions that will help couples realize their dreams of parenthood.”

The conference was aimed at IVF specialists, obstetricians, gynecologists, IVF laboratory technicians, embryologists, urologists, endocrinologists, nurses and pharmacists from the UAE and the region. The event explored topics such as reproductive surgery, fertility preservation, reproductive endocrinology, andrology and embryology, genetics and stem cell therapy, as well as comorbidities and its impact on reproduction. HealthPlus Fertility experts also hosted practical workshops followed by one-on-one and larger group discussions, on the last day of the conference.

The event took place at the Jumeriah Beach Hotel, Dubai, between September 2-4, 2022.

-Ends-

About HealthPlus Fertility

HealthPlus Fertility, a Mubadala Health Partner, is one of the largest fertility networks in the region with 4 fully serviced fertility centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh, and multiple satellite IVF clinics across the UAE giving infertile couples renewed hope and access to treatment and innovation. Through personalized treatments and using the latest technologies and advancements in reproductive health, our team strives to achieve the best possible outcome for every couple that seeks our help. HealthPlus Fertility provide the full range of state-of-the-art services for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), reproductive surgery as well as several innovative treatments for male fertility. Most surgical treatments for infertility are performed on-site on an outpatient basis with minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopy and hysteroscopy. Our pregnancy success rates consistently place us amongst the highest in the country and are a testament to the dedication and skills of our medical team.

To learn more about HealthPlus Fertility, visit www.healthplusivf.com.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com