BSH Middle East is pleased to announce the successful participation of its CEO, Tomás Alonso, in a recent panel discussion focusing on sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. The event brought together industry experts, thought leaders, and key stakeholders to explore the pressing issues of sustainability, ESG, and their significance in the region and the UAE.

The panel discussion, held on May 24, served as an engaging platform for meaningful conversations and the inspiration of actionable initiatives towards a more sustainable future. The event emphasized the broader impact of ESG factors on business practices, providing a valuable opportunity to highlight BSH Middle East's prominent role in sustainability and its unwavering commitment to upholding ESG principles.

BSH Middle East recognizes the transformative power of sustainability in shaping a better world. The company has been actively implementing measures to reduce its environmental impact and drive positive societal change. Guided by the three pillars of sustainability - Planet, People, and Prosperity - BSH Middle East has consistently led by example, inspiring others to embrace sustainable practices and contributing to a more sustainable world.

Tomás Alonso, the CEO of BSH Middle East, shared his profound insights and experiences during the panel discussion. Leveraging his extensive knowledge and expertise, Tomás addressed the importance of sustainable practices, emphasizing their significance not only from an environmental standpoint but also from a business perspective. His participation underscored BSH Middle East's dedication to driving sustainability and fostering collaboration with industry peers to collectively address the challenges at hand.

The panel discussion held immense significance for the region and the UAE, as sustainability and ESG principles become an increasingly integral part of the national agenda. BSH Middle East acknowledges the critical role of ESG in driving business success, fostering innovation, and tackling global challenges. By participating in this initiative, BSH Middle East aims to contribute to the ongoing sustainability and ESG efforts in the UAE and inspire others to adopt similar practices.

BSH Middle East remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and the incorporation of ESG principles. The company firmly believes that by integrating ESG considerations, businesses can create positive environmental and social impacts while fostering long-term economic value.

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with a total turnover of some EUR 15.9 billion and 63,000 employees in 2022, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company’s brand portfolio includes twelve well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 39factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH is a Bosch Group company.