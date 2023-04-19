The innovative partnership between SABIC and Formula E underpins efforts to boost electrification and support carbon neutrality throughout the world.

SABIC will host a pavilion at Formula E’s Allianz Fan Village, showcasing solutions to enable electrification and promote a circular carbon economy.

BERLIN, GERMANY: – SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals, formally announced today its title sponsorship of the Berlin E-Prix on 22 and 23 April for Rounds 7 and 8 of the motorsport’s 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The title sponsorship is part of SABIC’s larger and ongoing role as a Principal Partner to Formula E, the first all-electric FIA World Championship and the first sport in the world to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint since inception.

SABIC’s partnership with Formula E strongly aligns with the company’s overall sustainability strategy to accelerate its journey towards carbon neutrality. It also dovetails perfectly with the company’s BLUEHERO™ electrification initiative, which aims to support the world’s transition to electric power and a lower carbon future. The starting point of SABIC’s efforts under BLUEHERO is providing support to the automotive industry as it strives to make advancements in electric vehicle (EV) battery technologies. SABIC’s contributions include unique flame retardant materials and solution development expertise to help fast track EV innovation.

First announced as a Principal Partner in 2022, over the coming years SABIC will continue to collaborate closely with Formula E to develop cutting-edge solutions, and help drive further innovation in sustainable practices across the sport’s ecosystem and operations.

Frank Kuijpers, General Manager Corporate Sustainability at SABIC, said: “We are energized and honored to serve as title sponsor of the Berlin E-Prix. Doing so helps us underline the importance that we place on helping the world make the transition to cleaner transportation and a more sustainable future. Our work with Formula E is one additional way that we are pursuing that priority.”

Matt Scammell, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, said: “We are thrilled that SABIC is extending its partnership with Formula E to become title sponsor of the iconic double-header of races in Berlin. The 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix will give fans in Europe their first chance to see the new GEN3 race car in competitive action.”

As part of its presence at the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix, SABIC will host a pavilion at the Allianz Fan Village – Formula E’s immersive fan festival with a full day’s worth of entertainment and excitement. Visitors to SABIC’s pavilion can learn more about the company’s efforts to help advance electrification and support carbon neutrality. This includes the opportunity to view innovative, award-winning EV battery parts made from SABIC plastics, which are integrated into production vehicles today.

ABOUT SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.

SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy.

SABIC recorded a net profit of SR 23 billion (US$ 6.15 billion) in 2021. Sales revenues for 2021 totaled SR 174 billion (US$ 46.6 billion). Total assets stood at SR 318 billion (US$ 84.9 billion) at the end of 2021. Production in 2021 stood at 58 million metric tons.

The company has more than 31,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 10,090 patents and pending applications, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.

ABOUT FORMULA E AND THE ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

For Formula E media enquiries, please contact - media@fiaformulae.com