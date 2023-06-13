UAE: Sharaf Retail’s Forever 21 brings is hosting a five day pop-up with UAE’s renowned Saraya Designers at its iconic Yas Mall store in Abu Dhabi. The show will run from 15th to 19th June.

During the five-day showcase, shoppers will have the opportunity to shop for innovative designs in fashion and craft by home grown Emirati designers. Showcasing exclusive products and distinct pieces across fashion, jewelry, beauty and design, this first of its kind pop-up at Forever21, depicts a blend of high fashion coupled with rich Arab culture, curated and created by UAE designers, drawing inspiration from diverse Arab cultures. from the GCC, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Lebanon

Mr. Yasser Sharaf, Vice President Retail, Hospitality, Industry and financial services, Sharaf Group, said, “Novel concept and paradigm shift in shopping experiences is our promise to our customers seeking specialized offerings in fashion. Forever 21 is a beloved brand to many since the last four decades. Along with the latest in fashion, through this bespoke event at our Yas Mall store, we aim to offer an extraordinary window and glimpse into the Arab fashion and craftsmanship to our shoppers.”

The special pop-up exhibition by Saraya Designers will run at Forever 21 in Yas Mall, 15th to 19th June from 10am – 10pm with ample parking available in the mall.

About Sharaf Retail

Sharaf Retail is a UAE founded retail group, established in 2000 and is the retail business arm of Sharaf Group – a leading home-grown conglomerate in the region that aims to deliver excellence in modern customer experiences. As a multi-brand franchiser, the group manages several global brands under its portfolio that include Adventure Zone, Cotton ON, BODY by Cotton ON, Forever 21, Typo, Hello Kitty and three home-grown brands that are Adventure HQ, Chillout, Ceramic Corner Café, all of that are spread across 64 stores in the Middle East and Far East countries.

About Saraya Designers/ Events

Saraya Exhibition started out in 2014 as a passion project by two young Emirati women and has since evolved to run over 40 exhibitions across 100 renowned Emirati designers across the UAE in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain. The organisers are proud to bring an exhibition where customers can enjoy a bespoke and intimate shopping experience that includes a wide range of sophisticated products. Today, Saraya is a sought after exhibition for designers, regional talent and customers alike, drawing immense support from enthusiastic youngsters.