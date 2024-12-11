A distinguished cohort of global leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers gathers in Abu Dhabi to chart a path toward a brighter future.

Khuloud Al Omian: “The UAE is not only a partner in success, but also a platform that invests in young minds, transforming ambitions into achievements.”

The summit brings together innovation, sports, art, and entrepreneurship at Umm Al Emarat Park.

Abu Dhabi: Under the Patronage of Sheikha Salama Bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and in the presence of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi is hosting the third edition of the annual Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit for the first time, which kicked off today at Umm Al Emarat Park. This remarkable gathering unites global leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers for thought-provoking panels, impactful discussions, and collaborative innovation. Celebrating leadership, creativity, and vision, the summit highlights pioneering ideas and achievements driving the future.

The first day welcomed distinguished attendees, including H.E. Mohamed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services at the UAE Government; Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President for MENA and Eurasia at Viatris; Haleh Hamedifar, Chairperson of CinnaGen; Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education; Katralnada BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding; Menna elKiey, Lyricist, Writer, and Creative Director; Mirna Arif, General Manager of Microsoft; as well as actress Yasmina El-Abd.

“The UAE is not only a partner in success but also a platform that invests in young minds, providing a nurturing environment that unleashes ideas and encourages dreams to soar. Here, everything is possible, and every ambition can be transformed into an achievement,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. She emphasized Forbes Middle East’s commitment to supporting and empowering youth to realize their ambitions, highlighting that they are the driving force behind change and innovation. “The summit aims to provide a platform for collaboration and innovation, where young people can exchange ideas, share knowledge, and build a better future by celebrating their inspiring success stories,” she added.

Discussions and panels are being hosted across two main stages: the Social Hub and the Innovation Hub. At the Innovation Hub, which covers science, technology, commerce, and finance, panels included “Mastering the Entrepreneurial Mindset,” exploring the traits that define successful leaders, from cultivating a growth mindset to staying ahead of the curve in an ever-changing business world. The “Engineering Tomorrow's Startup Legends” panel also delved into the practical aspects of startup success, including streamlined operations, effective resource allocation, and building a foundation for continuous innovation.

At the Social Hub, focusing on sports, entertainment, and social impact, the Olympic Gold Medalist Ahmed El Gendy shared his journey to the elite level in sports. Attendees also delved into the power of women in art, culture, and innovation, exploring their journeys and the impact of their work in driving societal transformation. From sports to storytelling, the Social Hub also hosted an inspiring session exploring the art of communication and creativity, delving into podcasting, public speaking, leadership, and visual storytelling.

Elsewhere, participants unleashed their creativity through a graffiti workshop, tufting sessions, and tote bag painting, and wellness enthusiasts found inspiration in yoga classes and an ice bath experience. Additional highlights included storytelling sessions and a chocolate-making masterclass.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with various partners, including event partners, Alef Education, CinnaGen, and Cyber Security Council; strategic partner, the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council; food vendors partner, Cucina Del Sul Entertainment; gift partners, La Biosthetique, Daima, Yogalogy, and Karji Perfumes; food partners, Holy Smokes, Ugly Noodles, Pop City Ice Cream, James Café, Spill the Bean, Oro Pizerria, and Fresa Creamery; support partner, Avisa Smart Hospitals; and media partner, Rominds Production.

