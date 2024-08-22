In partnership with PureHealth, the event will explore the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in the healthcare industry.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East will be hosting its third annual Healthcare Leaders Summit in September, following the incredible success of the event’s 2022 and 2023 editions. This year’s summit, held once again in partnership with PureHealth – the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East – will be the most impactful yet, featuring MENA’s most influential and thought-provoking healthcare professionals, government ministers, and wellness experts.

The popular two-day summit will be held in Abu Dhabi on September 19 and 20, under the theme “Beyond Boundaries: Advancing Health Towards Longevity.” Topics up for debate will include the significance of public-private partnerships in improving community health, the advantages of a holistic lifestyle, the use of intelligent technology to increase lifespans, and advancements in stem cell research, regenerative therapy, and biotech innovations. Experts will address pressing issues like tackling non-communicable diseases, improving family immunity, attracting top talent to redefine longevity, and advancements in pediatric care. Highlights will include conversations on breast cancer awareness and corporate well-being, as well as networking opportunities, entertainment, and wellness breakfasts.

“We are so proud to be holding this vital summit for the third consecutive year. Previous editions have been incredibly successful in exploring the topics and trends defining healthcare in the Middle East and globally, and this year we will go even further to truly transform quality of life and inform the future of healthcare for us all,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East.

Shaista Asif, Group CEO at PureHealth, said: “PureHealth is spearheading advancements that push the boundaries of medical innovation and enhance quality of life for people across the region. This summit is an opportunity to acknowledge the leaders in this space who are harnessing cutting-edge tools and solutions to transform healthcare for future generations. By celebrating these achievements, we foster greater collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and healthcare pioneers to tackle shared challenges. It also enables us to discuss the potential of AI, regenerative medicine, and sustainable practices to empower healthier lives and create a future-proof healthcare ecosystem.”

Confirmed speakers include Shaista Asif, Group CEO at PureHealth; H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Shaikha Almazrouei, Genomic and Stem Cell Researcher at TII and Chairman of the UAE Stem Cell Society; Fouziyah Al-Jarallah, Group CEO of the Hayat National Hospitals; Ayman Cheikh-Lahlou, CEO of Cooper Pharma; Georg Schroeckenfuchs, Head of the Gulf and Saudi Country Group at Novartis; Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of the Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital; Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park; and Marcelo Pereira, CEO of Oman International Hospital.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with many distinguished partners to bring this important event to life, including: presenting partner, PureHealth; strategic partner, the Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; event partners, Jamjoom Pharma, Hayat Biotech, Magrabi Hospitals & Centers, and Hayat National Hospitals; wellness partner, Holistified; gift partners, Innara, Maison Etherique, and Wellbeings Holistic Healing; food partners, Amazonas4u.

To learn more about the Healthcare Leaders Summit and register, please visit our website.

-Ends-

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif: raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com