The second edition of the Under 30 El Gouna will be held from January 11-14, 2024.

More than 1,000 participants will gather in El Gouna along the Red Sea coastline in Egypt to celebrate the Forbes Under 30 community.

The ground-breaking event will showcase influential speakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from across the Middle East and the wider world.

El Gouna, Egypt: Plans are underway for Forbes Middle East's second Under 30 Summit in El Gouna. The summit is set to take place from January 11-14, 2024, at the El Gouna Conference and Culture Center, with the fully integrated sustainable town by Orascom Development by the Red Sea in Egypt once again hosting young talent, disruptors and innovators from across the region, offering speakers and attendees an entertaining and enlightening four-day experience.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, expressed her enthusiasm for the summit and the collaboration with El Gouna, stating, “Forbes Middle East is committed to recognizing and nurturing young talent in the region. Our partnership with El Gouna by Orascom Development and the support of Visa, VIMarktes, and Prypco will ensure that the Forbes Middle East Under 30 El Gouna remains a platform for innovation and inspiration.”

“We are delighted to embark on the second edition of Forbes Middle East Under 30, with El Gouna once again serving as the host to Arab and international youth from all corners, solidifying its position as a multifaceted youth destination for business, leisure, and living,” said Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna. “Anticipation is high for this significant event that unites a select group of Egypt and the Arab World's young talent. This summit holds immense importance for us, as it aligns with our aim of bolstering El Gouna’s position as the nexus for business professionals, SMEs, and entrepreneurs in the region, offering a special coastal lifestyle experience not found elsewhere.”

The summit will be chaired by Emirati serial entrepreneur and interviewer Anas Bukhash, widely recognized for hosting his popular podcast show #ABtalks. He is a renowned promotor of personal growth and awareness in the Arab region and is committed to leading and empowering the next generation, serving as an inspirational figure to support their aspirations.

“It is a pleasure to be chosen to chair the Forbes Middle East’s Under 30 in ElGouna. This youth summit serves as a pivotal platform that unites the leaders of tomorrow, providing them with a space for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of groundbreaking ideas,” said Bukhash. “I am very happy to be collaborating with Forbes, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming you all to El Gouna as we come together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our youth.”

The Forbes Middle East Under 30 Summit will feature an exciting array of inspiring speakers who will be sharing their expertise and insights, including: filmmaker and actress Zeina Makki; Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager at NALP, Visa, Leila Serhan; content creator Mohanad Hattab; Founder and CEO Of Prypco, Amira Sajwani; Head of Design for APAC and AMESA at Pepsico, Gianmauro Vella; lyricist, writer, and creative director, Menna Elkeiy; comedians Saudi Reporters; TV host Sherif Fayed; influencer Narin’s Beauty; TV presenter Ramy Radwan; and YouTuber Ghaith Marwan.

The Forbes Middle East Under 30 El Gouna 2024 promises to be a landmark event, empowering the next generation of leaders, fostering creativity and innovation, and celebrating the achievements of young visionaries across the Middle East. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting announcements as we approach this historic event.

-Ends-