Khuloud Al Omian: The Hub strengthens our influential role in advancing economic integration and building bridges of cooperation across the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Forbes Middle East has announced the launch of a new global strategic initiative during its participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos 2026, taking place from 19 to 23 January. The initiative underscores the region’s growing influence in shaping global economic dialogue and contributing to future-focused international agendas.

The Forbes Middle East Hub will serve as an independent, high-level dialogue platform, convening global leaders, ministers, CEOs, policymakers, and innovators to exchange insights on the most pressing economic transformations shaping the world today. The Hub further reinforces Forbes Middle East’s role as a catalyst for global ideas, investment conversations, innovation, and cross-border partnerships.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “The launch of the Forbes Middle East Hub in Davos marks a strategic milestone that reflects our commitment to contributing meaningfully to global economic discourse. By creating a dedicated space for dialogue among decision-makers and thought leaders, the Hub enables deeper exploration of economic shifts and future cooperation opportunities. This initiative reinforces Forbes Middle East’s role in strengthening economic integration, facilitating the exchange of ideas, and building effective bridges between the region and the world.”

The Hub will deliver an integrated programme featuring high-level dialogues, curated roundtables, media engagements, and exclusive partner-led events for senior stakeholders. It will also include the daily production of premium thought-leadership content, distributed across Forbes Middle East’s digital platforms, extending the reach of Davos-driven insights under the editorial theme “From Davos to the World.”

Through this initiative, Forbes Middle East aims to spotlight the role of regional economies particularly the United Arab Emirates in driving global economic transformation. Discussions will focus on strategic priorities including sustainability, digital transformation, sustainable finance, AI governance, the smart economy, the future of energy, cybersecurity, and innovation in healthcare.