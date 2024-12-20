The summit concluded with a series of inspiring discussions and the recognition of women who have driven transformative change across various sectors, in the presence of H.H. Princess Doaa Bint Mohammed, CEO of the Al Mohra Education Company and Former Supreme President of the Arab Women's Authority, and Dr. Aseel Alammar, Director of Sara Al-Sudairy’s Center for Women’s Studies.

Riyadh: The second edition of the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2024 wrapped up in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with an elegant gala dinner that celebrated the achievements of distinguished women from diverse sectors, attended by H.H. Princess Doaa Bint Mohammed, CEO of the Al Mohra Education Company and Former Supreme President of the Arab Women's Authority; Dr. Aseel Alammar, Director of Sara Al-Sudairy’s Center for Women’s Studies; and Dr. Lina Al-Toaimi, Deputy Minister of Scholarships at the Ministry of Education, Saudi Arabia. The summit was an exceptional platform for inspiration, showcasing the journeys of these trailblazing women, honoring their ability to turn ambition into reality, and reflecting on the challenges that shaped their paths to success.

The final day of the summit brought together a distinguished group of leaders and experts, including H.H. Princess Prof. Mashael Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Senior Earth Scientist and Chairwoman of the Celiac Association Board of Directors (KSA); Rashad Embaby, General Manager of Porsche; and Kaswara Al-Khatib, Chairman of the Board at UWG (UTURN Webedia Group). The summit also featured notable figures from the worlds of art and sports, including actress and online digital entrepreneur Noor Al Shaikh; actress Sacha Dahdouh; Yara Alhogbani, number one Saudi female tennis player; and Razan Al-Ajmi, the first Saudi female skydiver and owner of the Saudi Skydive Agency.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to recognize the incredible achievements and visions of these remarkable women,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “Our Women’s Summit is a true beacon of inspiration for women everywhere and as it continues to grow as a platform for female voices in the Middle East we look forward to continuing to tell their stories and showcasing their talent to the world.”

The summit was not just a platform to showcase successes, but an inspiring exploration of challenge and resilience, where trailblazers shared their journeys to motivate and empower future generations across two stages, focusing on themes such as inclusivity as a catalyst for progress, achieving goals through focus and perseverance, and the power of creativity and spirituality. Participants explored innovations for a better future, the role of law and education, and the impact of collaboration and community. Topics like balancing business with well-being, sustainable success, and overcoming challenges in funding and leadership provided practical strategies for personal and professional growth while celebrating the extraordinary power of women through art and life.

The summit also offered interactive workshops aimed at inspiring and empowering participants. Highlights included transformative communication for women in leadership, mindful movement with yoga flow and breathwork, emotional creatures for self-expression, the freedom of asking, empowerment CrossFit, acting to enhance presence, rhythmic tango, and the ecstasy of sacred relationships. Each workshop delivered practical skills and insights for both personal and professional growth.

Forbes Middle East is collaborating with a variety of distinguished partners, including presenting partner, ROSHN Group; associate partner, Binghatti Developers; event partners, Dr. Hamid Suliman Al Ahmadi Hospital, Vi Markets, Porsche, Bissell, Innoventure Educational Investment, EFSIM Facilities Management Company (KSA), and Jamjoom Pharma; furniture partner, Electra; Travel partner, ITL World; gift partners, Huda Beauty, Lululemon, Barriya, MZN Body Care, B Wandering, Kayanee, and Humanity Code; fitness partner, Jeem Gym; exhibition partner, Aida Murad; media partner, Rominds Production; education partner, We Grow Minds; beauty partner, Mermaid Salon & Spa; and art partners, Dar AlHanouf Couture, Pavone, Adnan Akbar Fashion House, Rasha Bilal, Waad Aloqaili, Legends Art Club, and Evolution Events.

More details on the summit’s key sessions can be found on the Forbes Middle East website:

Day One: Empowerment Arena

Day One: She Leads Hub

Day Two: Empowerment Arena

Day Two: She Leads Hub

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Raquel Aboultaif: raquel@forbesmiddleeast.com