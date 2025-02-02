Muscat: In a significant move to fortify Oman’s cybersecurity landscape, Tawasol Integrated Telecom and Oman Data Park (ODP) have entered into a strategic agreement to deliver Trend Vision One SPC (V1SPC), a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution equipped with advanced features, including extended detection and response (XDR). The signing and launch ceremony took place at the Mandarin Oriental, Muscat. This landmark event celebrated a pivotal milestone in Oman’s digital transformation journey, bringing together key industry leaders to share compelling case studies, success stories, and forward-thinking insights. With engaging speeches from representatives of Tawasol, ODP, and Trend Micro, the gathering served as a vital networking platform for fostering collaboration and driving innovation within Oman’s expanding cybersecurity ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Hassan at Tawasol stated, “In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, this initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation and strengthening the nation’s technological infrastructure. Through strategic partnerships and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, ODP is empowering organizations to enhance their security maturity while effectively navigating the complexities of the digital landscape. By Tawasol’s investment and integration of advanced cyber threat intelligence proposed by Trend Micro, we are improving the sophistication, efficiency, and consistency of security strategies. This collaboration not only accelerates threat detection and response capabilities but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement and resilience, reinforcing the nation’s ability to counter even the most advanced and complex cyber threats.”

Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, remarked, “At Oman Data Park, our mission has always been to play a pivotal role in advancing Oman’s technological landscape by aligning the latest innovations with the nation’s strategic priorities. The launch of V1SPC is a testament to the power of collective expertise and a shared vision for safeguarding Oman’s digital future. By addressing key challenges, this initiative enables organizations to operate with confidence in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Together with Tawasol and our valued partners, we are not just mitigating risks but building a robust ecosystem that empowers businesses, strengthens national digital capacities, and sets new benchmarks for security excellence.”

The partnership unites key players in the technology and cybersecurity ecosystem, each contributing unique strengths. Tawasol Integrated Telecom, as the investor and system integrator, brings its expertise to ensure the seamless deployment of the XDR solution. Tawasol aims to contribute to Oman's 2040 vision by actively participating in the development of a digital economy and fostering a resilient digitalized environment in Oman.While Trend Micro provides the technological backbone with its AI-powered threat detection and response capabilities. ODP offers its world-class private cloud data center infrastructure, serving as the foundation of the initiative. Redington, as the distributor, plays a critical role in expanding the solution's reach across Oman, amplifying its impact nationwide.

ODP plays a pivotal part in ensuring the reliability, security, and high-performance requirements of the platform through its Tier 3-certified data centers, which offer a guaranteed 99.982% uptime, multiple layers of redundancy, and robust disaster recovery capabilities. These state-of-the-art facilities, designed to meet global standards, provide organizations with the confidence to operate securely while ensuring sensitive data remains within Oman.

Leveraging this infrastructure, Trend Vision One SPC offers a transformative cybersecurity solution that tackles data sovereignty challenges by ensuring full compliance with Oman’s data regulations, particularly around data residency.

Through these impactful initiatives, Tawasol and ODP are not only tackling immediate challenges but also laying the groundwork for a more resilient and future-ready cybersecurity ecosystem. As the digital landscape evolves, they will continue to play their role in contributing to the nation’s technological growth, ensuring robust security measures, and supporting sustainable digital innovation.