Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: FlyNow Aviation GmbH, an urban air mobility startup from Austria, concluded its participation in LEAP 2024, a groundbreaking event which took place from March 4 to 7 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event aligns perfectly with FlyNow Aviation's mission to drive organizations towards a future of advanced urban mobility.

FlyNow Aviation's presence at LEAP demonstrates its commitment to supporting urban mobility transformation and resilience efforts in the GCC market. The company aims to empower the urban mobility ecosystem and promote a culture of innovation and efficiency, in this region.

LEAP 2024 has been an excellent platform for FlyNow Aviation. We have had tremendous interest in our eCopter and we had the opportunity to foster meaningful discussions, share insights, and explore innovative solutions to address the challenges confronting the urban air mobility ecosystem, today” said, Jürgen Greil, CEO of FlyNow Aviation GmbH.

FlyNow Aviation is keen on expanding its network in Saudi Arabia, a country positioned geographically, as a connecting the world. “FlyNow Aviation considers the market in GCC of great importance and LEAP aligns perfectly with our strategy for growth and innovation in this region, as it offered a vital platform for engaging with key stakeholders, potential investors, customers, and technology enthusiasts worldwide." he added.

Participating in LEAP aligns with FlyNow Aviation's goal of driving innovation in the urban mobility space. The company is eager to share its insights with industry experts and collaborate with government officials in Saudi Arabia to unlock new possibilities for advancing urban mobility.

At the event, FlyNow Aviation showcased its eCopter at Booth I198, Hall 3, offering visitors a glimpse into the future of urban mobility.

-Ends-

For further queries, please contact:

Shuporna Ghosh | sghosh@flynow-aviation.com