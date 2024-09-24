Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 6G, surveillance systems with autonomous operation and decision-making, AI-driven ethics and privacy guardians, next-level cybersecurity, and responsible technology are five trends poised to shape the Video Technology sector in the next decade. These insights were presented at the Milestone XPerience Days event, held at Madinat Jumeirah and attended by over 350 attendees across the technology industry.

According to industry experts, these key trends are expected to significantly impact and outline the industry's future. 6G’s ultra-fast speeds and low latency will revolutionise video technology, enabling real-time, high-definition video analytics and global connectivity. Future video technology systems will increasingly operate autonomously while keeping humans in the loop for qualified decision-making. AI-driven ethics and privacy guardians will introduce automated systems that ensure ethical guidelines and privacy protections are enforced by design, ensuring compliance in an increasingly connected world.

Next-level cybersecurity will play a crucial role as video technology integrates with IoT, AI, and quantum computing, countering new vulnerabilities such as deep fakes and encryption threats through advanced detection technologies. Finally, the focus on responsible technology will ensure that emerging systems are used ethically, safeguarding human rights while delivering on the promise of enhanced security and operational efficiency.

Jos Beernink, Vice President, EMEA, at Milestone Systems, emphasised the profound impact these innovations will have: “Video technology is evolving from passive observation to proactive event prediction and influence.” He highlighted that these advancements, driven by AI, IoT, and computer vision, are set to revolutionise how intelligent cities operate, enhancing security measures and operational efficiencies.

The event also highlighted Milestone Systems’ continued growth and innovation in the global video management software and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market, projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2028, according to market research company Omdia. Advancements in AI, VSaaS, video analytics, and data-driven video technologies fuel this growth.

Beernink concluded, “We’re at the dawn of a new era where video technology will monitor, predict, and influence outcomes.” The Milestone XPerience Days 2024 provided a glimpse into this industry’s future: AI-driven ethics and integrated technologies will enable superior customer experiences in security and across smart cities, healthcare, and more.