Manama, Bahrain: Under the motto of “The World from an Actuarial Eye”, a major 3-day event is being hosted for practicing actuaries, actuarial firms, businesses and government departments that depend on actuarial services across the Arab world. The Arab Actuarial Conference 2023 will be hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Cairo from 9th to 11th May 2023.

The conference is organised by the Bahrain-based savings and pensions technology provider ‘Fintech Robos’ with support from financial regulators, actuarial societies, insurance and reinsurance federations and major insurers. The event will be fully hybrid, offering both in-person and virtual attendance, with around five hundred delegates from the financial, pension, government, economic and academic sectors expected to attend.

“The conference has three key objectives.” says Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of Fintech Robos, which also organises the annual Arab Pension & Social Insurance Conference and the Arab Savings & Financial Literacy Conference. “We live in a world ravaged by crises and major geopolitical, public health, climatic, and economic challenges, all of which represent risks that significantly affect the lives and plans of people, businesses and governments. Therefore, it is so critical for us, amid all of this, to understand these risks with insight from those best placed to analyse them. Actuaries specialize in assessing the financial impact associated with such macroeconomic events and can give insight into how our present and our futures will be affected.” said Ebrahim.

He elaborated, highlighting the role of actuaries, as a relatively less well understood and utilised role in the Arab region, but also one that is mostly a backend role globally, as vital and dynamic in the strategic management of governmental, economic and commercial sectors.

“We also want to build an industry platform for the actuarial profession in the Arab world, like the well-known international and regional actuarial conferences. This goes together with other endeavours by regulators and the local financial industry to develop actuarial talents in the region” said Ebrahim.

In an intensive program over three days, the conference will cover a range of topics of interest to actuaries, government executives, insurance, capital markets and anybody with an interest in the management of some of the biggest risks facing humanity. With 18 sessions pivoted under six main sections (actuaries & government, actuaries & pension, actuaries & finance, actuaries & regulators, actuaries & insurance, and actuaries & technology), the event is designed to frame the key role and support the actuary plays in diverse environments. It’s also aimed to spark conversation around the changing nature of that role in the new era of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science and data analytics.

The event will provide insights and thought leadership across a range of emerging and important topics in actuarial, financial and economic aspects, and will, for the first time, bring together actuaries, businesses and institutions associated with actuarial services under one regional profession platform.

Several national, regional and international actuary institutes and societies will be participating in this forum which is being held for the first time in the Arab region.

