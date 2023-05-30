This summit is the first step in the lead-up to COP28, which intends to set the tone and pace for ocean action through panel discussions, fireside chats, thematic workshops and the development of white papers documenting regional challenges, innovations and opportunities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, Goumbook, the leading social enterprise promoting Sustainability and Climate in the UAE and beyond, in partnership with Emirates Diving Association, is hosting the first MENA Oceans Summit, focused on accelerating the pace of comprehensive ocean action, to conserve and restore ocean ecosystems, tackle climate change and ensure the development of blue economies within sustainable frameworks.

Convening on World Oceans Day (8 June 2023), the two-day event will be engaging under four key streams - Blue Economy, Blue Governance, Blue Science and Blue Collective - The first MENA summit will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders including global leaders, key policymakers from governments, think tanks, research institutions and the private sector. This summit is the first step in the lead-up to COP28, which intends to set the tone and pace for ocean action through panel discussions, thematic workshops and the development of white papers documenting regional challenges, innovations and opportunities.

On day 2 (9 June 2023), the summit will also feature an inclusive educational and awareness platform for the larger community, to engage with the challenges facing our oceans and discuss creative solutions that can be effected at individual and community levels.

Conducted over two days, 8 & 9 June 2023, and across a series of presentations, panel discussions, and fireside chats, the summit organisers and attendees will tackle topics that include Ocean Action at COP28 and the Oceans 30x30 Agenda, regional conservation and restoration projects, enhancing ocean biodiversity, sustainable tourism and the oceans and food security among others.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Hammadi, Assistant-Undersecretary of the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: "As we approach the first MENA Oceans Summit, we recognize that our oceans are the lifeline of our planet. They not only contribute to economic development and food security, but also serve as natural climate regulators. Our collective efforts at this summit mark the beginning of a renewed commitment towards protecting our oceans, paving the way for impactful discussions at COP28."

HE Dr. Al Hammadi added: "In line with the Year of Sustainability 2023, the UAE reaffirms its dedication to leading regional action for ocean conservation. Our common heritage is intrinsically linked with the marine ecosystem, and our shared responsibility is to ensure its sustainability for generations to come. We invite all stakeholders to join us in crafting a future where our blue economies thrive within a framework that respects and preserves the integrity of our oceans."

Yousuf Lootah, Acting CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance Sector, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, a key speaker at the MENA Oceans Summit, commented, “With 2023 being UAE’s Year of Sustainability and as Dubai prepares to host COP28, the MENA Oceans Summit on the occasion of World Oceans Day is a great opportunity to address the impact of climate change on the ocean, which affects the well-being of millions of people who depend on it. Everyone has a role to play in protecting our oceans, and we are committed to doing our part through initiatives like Dubai Can which aims to cut down on plastic bottle usage and plastic waste entering the ocean and Dubai Sustainable Tourism, which focuses on reducing our environmental impact, supporting local communities, and promoting responsible travel, inspired by the ambition of our visionary leadership to make Dubai the best city in the world to visit, live and work in. We are also working to raise awareness of the importance of ocean conservation among our visitors, as we believe that our tourism industry can play a positive role in protecting our oceans and marine ecosystems. We remain committed to supporting global efforts to protect our blue planet and will continue to work together with our partners and stakeholders to implement best practices and innovative solutions, as we strive to transform Dubai into one of the world's leading sustainable tourism destinations.”

Ibrahim Al-Zu’bi, Chair of MENA Oceans Summit, Chair of Global Council on SDG 13, Co-Founder of Emirates Diving Association “I am honoured to chair the inaugural MENA Oceans Summit 2023, which aims to bring together experts mobilising action on climate change and SDG14, including Ministries, the private sector, scientists and the community. This multistakeholder approach is key to developing solutions to tackle climate change, with a focus on the key topics impacting ocean sustainability and biodiversity. We welcome you all to join us shape the narrative on ocean action, especially in the lead-up to COP28.”

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Co-Chair of MENA Oceans Summit and Founder of Goumbook, pointed out that the Arab regions boast a combined coastline of 39,52km, and the region historically holds a strong economic, social, and cultural connection to the marine ecosystem.

She added, “We depend on our blue planet for international trade and economic development, food security, climate regulation, energy generation, recreation, and above all else as a source of our water supply. These interlinkages and their vulnerability to climate change make this topic a critical one to bring to the forefront of regional discussions, for sustainable management of our oceans.

MENA Oceans 2023 is committed to being an inclusive platform, bringing together the widest cross-section of the ocean community from business and finance to governments, national and international policy-makers, civil society, and academia.

