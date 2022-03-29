Today, FIFA launched the @FIFAWorldCup account on TikTok, which will allow fans to connect with the beautiful game through the short-form video platform.

The launch of @FIFAWorldCup on TikTok on 1 April will provide fans with a taste of the behind-the-scenes action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Draw in Doha and whet their appetites for more up-to-the minute content in what is an exciting year for football with the FIFA World Cup Qatar taking place in November and December.

The new @FIFAWorldCup TikTok channel will provide commentary, new takes on memorable FIFA World Cup moments, match highlights, collaborations with football and lifestyle creators and much more.

Speaking about the launch, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said:

“@FIFAWorldCup on TikTok will see a new generation of football fans connect with the storytellers and stars of the game through one of the world’s fastest developing platforms. It will allow us to reach fans worldwide in fun, creative and inventive ways.”

Follow @FIFAWorldCup on TikTok here.

