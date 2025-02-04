Dubai, UAE: After another record event in 2024, Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World, will return to Dubai from 27-29 October 2025 for what will be a milestone event for organisers The Bench, marking 20 years in the UAE for the region’s leading hospitality and tourism investment event, previously known as AHIC.

FHS World 2024 saw a record 1,596 attendees representing 735 companies from 60 countries, of which over 550 were women faciliated by the organiser’s #FHSWomenPower initiative.

The FHS World Advisory Board convened in Dubai last week to discuss and shape the vision and agenda for this year’s event. The Advisory Board comprises some of the hospitality industry’s most prominent leaders, including Anthony Costa, Head of Hospitality & Lifestyle, Candy Capital; Marc Dardenne, Chief Executive Officer, Modon Hospitality; Amit Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Arada; Dinky Puri, Founding Partner, Eagle Wing; Othmane Jabri, Principal, Real Estate and Hospitality (Investment), Investment Corporation of Dubai; Nicolas Mayer, Partner, Global Industry Leader Tourism, PwC; Philipp J. Klohr, Senior Vice President, Mubadala Investment Company; Jeff Tisdall, Chief Business Officer Accor One Living, Global Head of Mixed-Use, Ahmed Nazim, Managing Director, Maldives Fund Management Corporation; Aboudi Asali, Executive Vice President, Hotels & Hospitality MENA, JLL, and Saahil Lalit, Vice President | Lodging Development EMEA, Marriott International.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, said: “This will be a very exciting year for us as we celebrate our 20th anniversary in the UAE, and at Madinat Jumeirah where it all began in 2005, and we’re thrilled to have Jumeirah as our Host Sponsor again to mark this milestone moment.”

Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah, said: “It’s a pleasure to once again sponsor and host FHS World at Madinat Jumeirah, marking the summit’s 20th anniversary in the UAE. This milestone reflects both the summit’s growth and Dubai’s transformation into a global tourism and hospitality hub. As Dubai’s homegrown luxury hospitality brand, Jumeirah shares a parallel story, having redefined luxury hospitality with Jumeirah Burj Al Arab in 1999 and grown into a global brand that offers distinctive and purposeful experiences in destinations designed to inspire. We look forward to welcoming global hospitality and investment leaders as we shape the future of our industry.”

FHS World will focus on the global transformation of the hospitality industry in a changing world. Content tracks will include key topics such as, global economic trends impacting hospitality, new business models in hospitality, ESG and sustainable tourism, as well as the future of hospitality investment, lifestyle hospitality & well-being, and hospitality spaces. In addition, there will be sessions on hospitality investment opportunities in Africa, Europe and Asia as part of the programme.

Delegates can look forward to the usual strong debate, dealmaking and networking that FHS is known for, along with its many immersive features such as the TenX Leadership Talks, Roundtable Discussions, Country Pavilion Showcases, the Branded Residences Forum, Sustainable Hospitality Challenge student competition and ESG Lab.

FHS is firmly established as the leading event of its kind in the region, with two growing, annual events that underpin the unprecedented expansion of the Middle East’s tourism offering. The Bench itself is also growing in line with FHS’s expansion. Olja Nicholl has joined as Head of Sales for FHS World, as part of the company’s multi-cultural, highly experienced team.

This year, FHS Saudi Arabia takes place from 11-13 May at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, followed by FHS World from 27-29 October 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

Registration is now open with Super Early Bird rate passes available via:

https://www.futurehospitality.com/world/purchase-pass