Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia, taking place in Riyadh, 11-13 May, will host the region’s first NextGen Investment Forum to address the challenges – and opportunities – surrounding education, training and talent retention in KSA’s growing hospitality sectors.

Investing in the next generation of leaders in hospitality is fundamental to delivering KSA’s Vision 2030 goals, according to industry experts, who will come together at FHS to explore and discuss issues such as bridging skill gaps, creating new pathways to career growth, empowering Saudi nationals and encouraging more women to take up a career in hospitality.

The event takes place on the first day of FHS Saudi Arabia, Sunday 11 May, from 3:00pm, with more than 30 speakers set to take part. Through a series of curated roundtable discussions, the forum will bring together key industry stakeholders to address the most pressing challenges in hospitality education and retention with a focus on solution-oriented conversations and actionable outcomes to help shape the future of hospitality education and workforce development.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of FHS organiser The Bench, said: “By 2030, KSA’s hospitality and tourism transformation will create more than a million new jobs, deliver 320,000 new hotel rooms, and inject around US$46 billion into the country’s economy. And with Saudi Arabia set to welcome 150 million annual tourists in the next five years, it goes without saying that the right investment today is key to creating the hospitality leaders of tomorrow.

“We are proud to launch this first-of-its-kind initiative at FHS Saudi Arabia and look to drawing inspiration from highly respected industry experts during an afternoon of collaboration, insight and actionable solutions to shape the future of KSA’s hospitality industry.”

The NextGen Investment Forum aims to help develop a knowledgeable, capable workforce through partnerships with government entities, giga projects, universities, international education industry leaders and innovative tech companies, in turn creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports education and career development. The initiative will also facilitate public-private partnerships to drive innovation and investment in education.

Discussions will focus on four main themes: investing in people for a future-ready hospitality industry; bridging the gap between academia and industry needs; exploring funding and investment opportunities in hospitality education; and enhancing the industry’s appeal to retain talent. AI, remote working, the design of student housing and boosting the number of women in the industry – currently only 8% of the total workforce – are also on the agenda.

First confirmed speakers for the NextGen Investment Forum include Dr. Abeer A. Alamri, Strategic Planning and Monitoring Deputyship, Ministry of Tourism; Dr. Fabien Fresnel, Chief Executive Officer, Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality; A.J Singh, Founding Director, Hospitality and Tourism Management, and Lameese Damiri, Head of Education, UNTO.

FHS Saudi Arabia is at Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, 11-13 May 2025, with the overarching theme of “Where Vision Shapes Opportunity”. More than 1,400 delegates are expected to attend. For full details and to register, visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/sa

About The Bench

The Bench has built a legacy as a global curator of opportunity, designing transformative forums and summits that empower the hospitality and travel industries to connect, innovate, and thrive. With over two decades of expertise, The Bench creates platforms that go beyond transactions to inspire collaboration and drive meaningful change.

Each event brings together government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel associations, leading hospitality brands, hotel owners and investors, airlines, destination developers, and more. From flagship gatherings like FHS World (formerly AHIC) and FHS Saudi Arabia, to the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) and AviaDev, The Bench creates events where ideas spark, relationships deepen, and investments take flight.

The Bench thrives on fostering dynamic and forward-looking dialogues, uniting industry pioneers to address challenges, seize opportunities, and co-create the future. Each event is crafted to deliver more than just connections - it’s about transforming ideas into action and building a better tomorrow.

Discover more at thebench.com.

About FHS Saudi Arabia

Dates: 11-13 May 2025

Location: Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Sponsors: Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh and Al Khozama Investment as Host Sponsors; Ministry of Tourism as Strategic Enabler; Taiba Investments as Founding Partner; Al Rajhi Bank, Amsa Hospitality, Elaf Group, NEOM, Red Sea Global, Rua Al Madinah, Saudi Icon, The Ascott, and Tourism Development Fund (TDF) as Strategic Partners; Accor, BWH Hotels, ClubMed, Marriott International, Radisson Hotel Group, Rotana, and Sommet Education as Headline Sponsors; Aleph Hospitality, ARC-IDC, Ark People Solutions, AtkinsRealis, CBRE, Compass Project Consulting, Domus Managed Housing, ELE|NA, H World International, Horwath HTL, IHCL, JLL, JT+P, Knight Frank, Louvre Hotels Group, Minor Hotels, Quo, Story Hospitality, STR, The First Group, United Hospitality Management, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as Sponsors; Dusit International, Hospitality Chain Co, Hospitality Management Holding, Melia Hotels International, Neo Leap, Rove Hotels, Shaza Hotels, Sophos Hotels, Time Hotels, TV5Monde, Valor Hospitality Partners, and WhiteWater as Exhibitors.

