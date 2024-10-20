Dubai, UAE: Get ready to embrace the outdoor season like never before at Festival Bay, the immersive waterfront destination at Dubai Festival City Mall. This season promises a dazzling array of experiences and a variety of new dining concepts, ensuring every visit is packed with excitement and unforgettable memories.

The mall’s new sonic branding and Imagine show was launched on 17 October 2024, featuring a captivating collaboration between two celebrated vocal artists: Ahmad Haffar, the Voice of Dubai, and Loire Cotler, the Voice of Dune. Blending the two unique artistic talents from the region, the special music composition brings to life an unparalleled aural experience that is poised to elevate the cultural landscape of Dubai Festival City Mall and captivate audiences with its fresh fusion sound. This unique partnership debuted as part of Festival Bay’s breathtaking water entertainment show, IMAGINE, setting the stage for an exhilarating season ahead.

As you stroll along the picturesque waterfront, indulge in a diverse selection of al fresco dining options with stunning views of Dubai Creek and the iconic skyline. Popular venues Sayf and Helipad by Frozen Cherry are back, ready to delight your taste buds this season. Families will be thrilled to catch CIRQUE DU LIBAN’s sensational show, Pluma, featuring jaw-dropping acrobatics that are sure to leave everyone in awe.

The fun continues at The Bay by Social, Dubai’s premier outdoor experiential destination for foodies. Gather your friends and family to enjoy exciting carnival games at the Carnival Park, all while savoring flavors from around the globe. Treat yourself to delicious kaak and crepes at Petit Plaisir, indulge in Cameroonian beignets at TCHOPETYAMO, or satisfy your sweet cravings at The Churros Factory and Chocoberry. Don’t forget to refresh yourself with funky drinks from Shaka Waka and Bubbly Boba!

For the little ones, Slime Lab offers a creative outlet without the mess, while Sand Art Craft provides the perfect opportunity to take home charming Dubai souvenirs.

“Our aim with Festival Bay is to create a hub of connection, joy, and community spirit this winter. Each visit is more than just entertainment; it’s about immersing yourself in the vibrant atmosphere we’ve cultivated at Dubai Festival City Mall. Our new sonic branding elevates our identity and enhances the multisensory experience for all visitors. As a premium lifestyle destination in the city, we look forward to continue delivering upon memorable first of its kind experiences for all our guests, with a lot coming up over the next couple of months,” said Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate.

Stay tuned for more updates on exciting upcoming events at Festival Bay! Follow Dubai Festival City Mall’s social media pages for more.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, stands as the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio, achieving over 23 million footfall in 2023. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to renowned fashion and beauty brands like The Editor’s Market, H&M, Watsons, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and more, as well as popular interior stores including IKEA and ACE.

A paradise for culinary delights, the destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall promises an unrivalled gastronomic variety for visitors with a host of renowned brands such as Joe & The Juice, L’ETO, EL&N, and Karaki Lounge and licensed concepts including Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

During the winter months, guests can enjoy the immersive and experiential destination The Bay by Social, featuring diverse food and beverage offering, cozy coffee counters, brand activation zones, interactive art installations, a carnival atmosphere and lush greenery.

The entertainment venue is also home to VOX Cinema Multiplex; the world-first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park; the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; and Leo & Loona, Hello Park and Go Skate, all-in-one family destinations.

With creating exceptional experiences at the core of its mandate, the mall offers several signature services including car charging stations, EZ taxis inside the mall, valet parking, NOL charging stations and Mayed, the mall’s personal happiness ambassador to provide personalized assistance to elevate the shopping experience.

About Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

