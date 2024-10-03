FESPA Middle East is a crucial component of the organisation’s global footprint

The second edition of FESPA Middle East will be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 20-22 January

Dubai, UAE: Following a successful launch in Dubai in 2024, FESPA Middle East is gearing up for its second edition from 20-22 January at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. As a global federation of associations for the digital printing, textile and screen-printing community, FESPA is a non-profit organisation that has reinvested US$9 million into the printing industry worldwide since 2015 through its Profit for Purpose programme.

Profit for Purpose is an international reinvestment initiative designed to channel revenue from FESPA events into supporting the sustainable and profitable growth of the global speciality print community. The programme fosters the development of print businesses by providing market insights and facilitating valuable networking opportunities.

Some of the actions it undertakes to deliver this reinvestment initiative, include: the production of technical guides and sustainability guides which offer advice for business owners and are available to FESPA members; the FESPA Print Census report giving insights on trends and long-term growth; funding for association projects who deliver localised activities; as well as bespoke events to connect key stakeholders such as the FESPA Leadership Exchange (FLEX) which was hosted in Dubai in 2023 and at FESPA Middle East 2024 to share knowledge and discuss future trends.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, FESPA has a unique focus, driven by a mission to promote growth and knowledge-sharing in the printing sector and provide ongoing support to the industry worldwide. FESPA Middle East is an important addition to our global portfolio and highlights our commitment to promoting the region’s thriving print sector, making us very different to other trade exhibition organisers," said Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East and Africa), FESPA.

With a global network of over 14,000 members worldwide, FESPA has created a range of exclusive benefits to support those within the industry, including preferential access to exhibitions, networking opportunities, and expert industry insights in multiple languages and a host of informational guides and white papers. Industry professionals within the MENA region can sign-up to FESPA Direct membership in order to access the curated materials and forum.

Visitors to FESPA Middle East 2025 will also have access to a wealth of content when the event returns to Dubai in January next year, with a dynamic showcase of live competitions, learning opportunities, and business-building sessions. On the exhibition floor, you will be free to attend FLEx (FESPA Leadership Exchange), a range of conferences featuring international speakers and experts from across the printing industry covering topics such as Business Building, Personalization, New Technology/Future Vision, Brand Perspective, Sustainability in print.

The event will also host the popular World Wrap Masters – Middle East, part of a global competition series in which wrap installers demonstrate their proficiency, expertise, and technique. In addition, FESPA Middle East will feature Wrap Demos in collaboration with official Learning Partner, The Wrap Institute, providing valuable techniques, tips, and guidance on maximising profits for professionals in the vinyl wrapping industry.

The Sustainability Spotlight stand feature is also set to return, allowing attendees to explore a unique showcase of 100+ sustainable print material samples with data sheets for sourcing, ideas on reducing waste and optimising resource use.

The sectors featured at FESPA Middle East include digital printing, textiles, signage (including digital signage) and screen printing. The inaugural edition featured over 150 brands and exhibitors, and over 3,000 visitors had the opportunity to explore thousands of products on display.

Registration for FESPA Middle East is now open at www.fespamiddleeast.com, and visitors can register for free entry using promo code FMEM501.

For more information, please go to www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA’s international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information visit, www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose .

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA Africa 2024, 11 – 13 September 2024, Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

FESPA Eurasia 2024, 11 – 14 September 2024, Istanbul Expo Centre, Istanbul

FESPA Mexico 2024, 26 – 28 September 2024, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

WrapFest 2024, 3 - 4 October 2024, Silverstone Race Circuit, UK

FESPA Middle East 2025, 20 – 22 January 2025, The Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE

FESPA Brasil 2025, 17 – 20 March 2025, Expo Centre Norte, Sao Paulo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

European Sign Expo 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

Personalisation Experience 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

FESPA Awards 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

