Khalid Al Bustani: Emirati women play an essential role in advancing tax administration across all sectors

Dubai: On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) reaffirmed its continued commitment to strengthening its policies that safeguard gender balance in the workplace, a goal it has successfully maintained since its establishment more than eight years ago. Such efforts reflect the FTA’s contribution to building a sustainable future for Emirati women, enabling them to play a pioneering role in the nation’s development journey through their active participation across social, economic, and political spheres.

As part of the Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, observed annually on 28 August, H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, said: “Our message on this day is that empowering women is not merely an initiative, but a firmly established and astute approach by the UAE leadership. At the FTA, we translate this commitment into a tangible reality – providing opportunities for our female employees to lead, innovate, and contribute to shaping the future.

“The tax sector is a specialised field that requires creative skills, a high degree of precision, and professional competence. As in other areas where they have excelled, Emirati women have succeeded in playing a pivotal role in advancing tax administration. We are proud that the FTA’s workforce currently includes 327 Emirati female employees across all sectors and job levels, representing around 45% of the total staff.”

His Excellency added: “The FTA pursues a comprehensive strategy for managing its human capital, giving priority to expanding the base of national tax professionals who are distinguished by their elevated level of awareness and capacity for continuous professional development. This strategy has succeeded in attracting Emiratis to work in this promising strategic sector, achieving consistent growth rates in Emiratisation, while also meeting gender balance standards within the FTA’s organisational structure.

“Emirati women make up a sizeable proportion of the workforce. For instance, female Emirati employees currently represent around 45% of the total workforce in specialised fields within the tax sector, and the same percentage applies to those holding university degrees and higher. Moreover, Emirati women occupy approximately 30% of the FTA’s leadership positions in key decision-making role.”

The FTA organised a series of activities to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, with the active participation of many female employees. These included the annual Women’s Forum, a panel discussion that hosted Emirati women from different generations and occupations to share their success stories and achievements, as well as a cultural culinary event featuring a traditional menu prepared by Emirati chef, Moza Al Matrooshi.

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.