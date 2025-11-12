Engineer Tarek Shabaka, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the FDC Summit, revealed that FDC Ghana is the natural extension of the FDC Summit’s journey - the leading regional platform- that works to promote digital integration in Africa.

He explained that the idea stemmed from a deep belief that the African continent possesses tremendous potential for digital transformation, but needs a platform that brings together all stakeholders; governments, technology companies, financial institutions, and research centers in one dialogue focused on implementation, not just talks.

Hence, FDC Ghana emerged as a strategic step to establish the platform’s presence deep within the continent. Ghana was chosen to host the first African edition of the summit on November 26–27, in cooperation with the African Center for Digital Transformation (ACDT), in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

He emphasized that Ghana today represents a unique country in the continent, as it enjoys a strategic geographical location connecting West Africa with the rest of the continent, along with an ambitious government vision that has made cybersecurity and digital inclusion as two core pillars of its national strategy.

“When we started studying potential host locations for the summit,” he said, “we found that Accra combines stability, technological leadership, and a strong desire for development a rare combination in the region. Therefore, it was the ideal choice for launching the first African edition of the summit, especially with the presence of the African Center for Digital Transformation, a continental think tank with a direct influence on shaping Africa’s digital policies. Our vision has been clear from the start: to transform Africa from a technology consumer into a producer and developer.”

He added, “We believe digital transformation is not a luxury but a developmental and economic necessity. Looking at the numbers, Africa’s digital economy is expected to reach $180 billion by the end of 2025, representing more than 5% of the continent’s GDP. These are not just numbers but indicators of a massive structural transformation that will impact every sector of the economy. Our goal is for FDC Ghana to become a launching point for building a shared African digital economy — one based on knowledge exchange, empowerment of small and medium enterprises, and bridging the digital divide that still deprives millions from entering this new world.”

Shabaka pointed out that the main event currently being worked on is the launch of the first African edition of the FDC Summit in Accra, but it is not merely a conventional event or conference it is a permanent platform for regional cooperation. The summit will bring together governments, global tech companies, entrepreneurs, investment funds, and development institutions under one umbrella. “Our goal is to emerge from the summit with tangible, actionable projects whether initiatives to develop digital infrastructure, build human capacity, or support digital transformation in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and government services.”

He explained that FDC views Africa’s challenges as opportunities for creativity and transformation, noting that global experience shows that economies facing difficult conditions are often the most ready to adopt digital solutions because they seek greater efficiency and transparency. In Ghana, he emphasized, digitization is not an added burden on the economy, but rather a tool to enhance institutional efficiency, expand financial inclusion, and empower small enterprises. More than 40 million small and medium-sized enterprises in Africa can directly benefit from digitization which could be a massive base for both economic and social growth.

He pointed out that the biggest challenge lies in unifying Africa’s digital vision. The continent is diverse, and economic conditions and infrastructure vary from country to country. This calls for major coordination efforts and the establishment of common policies. Another challenge is financing large-scale digital projects, especially in environments that still treat tech venture capital cautiously. However, he affirmed their belief that the solution lies in smart partnerships and regional cooperation, which is exactly represents FDC Summit’s vision: sustainable digital transformation that creates lasting impact not just theoretical numbers on paper.

He also clarified that “the essence of our project intersects completely with the principles of sustainability. When we empower millions of Africans to enter the digital economy, we contribute to digital equity. When we support digitalization in education and healthcare, we achieve true social and economic sustainability.”

The summit, he noted, will witness participation from Dr. Osama El-Gohary, Assistant to the Egyptian Prime Minister, the Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, as well as ministers of communications and environment, science, and technology, and heads of several economic entities such as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, and numerous influential figures from the banking sector and investment funds. Additionally, leading agencies such as the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), the Ghana Cyber Security Authority, and the National Communications Authority (NCA) will participate, alongside an honorary appearance by Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s first president.

He concluded saying, “The summit in Accra is just the beginning. Our goal for FDC Summit to evolve into a permanent, continent and regional platform that moves between capitals to support continental digital integration on priority issues. We are working to build a continuous, interactive platform beyond the summit, enabling knowledge exchange, project follow-up, and connecting entrepreneurs with investors.”