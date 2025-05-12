Sharjah: The 5th Hive Furniture Show 2025, the ultimate destination for cutting-edge furniture, is set to throw its doors wide open in Sharjah.

Offering insights into the region's rising demand and latest trends in home and office furniture, the 5th Hive Furniture Show 2025 will get underway at Expo Centre Sharjah from May 15 and continue until May 17.

Organized by OMG Exhibitions and Conferences and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, the show will feature global exhibitors from 10+ countries welcoming trade buyers from over 50+ countries across the Middle East & Africa.

OMG Exhibitions formally unveiled the event details during a press conference held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s headquarters.

The session was attended by Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI; Aisha Saleh, Official Spokesperson of the Sharjah Chamber; Gautam Mulani, Co-Founder of the Hive Furniture Show, and Manish Bhatia, the exhibition’s Executive Director.

In his remarks, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal said the Hive Furniture Show offers a notable enrichment to the economic and commercial event calendar of Expo Centre Sharjah.

He noted that the exhibition reflects the Sharjah Chamber’ commitment to supporting various vital sectors, particularly the furniture and furnishings sector, which is witnessing significant growth across the UAE.

“This expansion is largely driven by the increasing number of construction and real estate development projects in the country, which in turn contribute to the rising demand for furniture products”, he added.

According to the latest research, the UAE and the rest of the region’s furniture market is expanding due to rising demand for sustainable, smart, and multifunctional furniture favoured by millennials, with e-commerce, real estate growth, and tourism boosting sales of luxury, customized, ergonomic, and minimalist designs.

“The regional furniture market is growing fast. Home furniture requirements include eco-friendly materials, minimalist styles, and tech-integrated pieces like smart beds and desks for urban and remote work needs. Office furniture leans towards ergonomic, modular solutions for hybrid workspaces. E-commerce and personalized luxury furniture thrive, driven by affluent consumers, blending comfort, innovation, and sustainability, all of which will be in focus at the Hive Furniture Show,” said Mr. Manish Bhatia, Organizer of the show.

The show will also feature the Hive Conclave, which will bring together the brightest minds and top industry experts for a series of insightful sessions on furniture, interior design, and home innovations. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the latest design trends, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative ideas and solutions that are shaping the future of the industry.

“With every edition, Hive Furniture Show expands its reach. In 2025, we’re proud to unveil HTL’s record-breaking stand—the largest ever in the Middle East—and welcome back our returning exhibitors, a clear testament to the success of past shows. The business matchmaking and VIP meetups will also be enhanced to provide unparalleled exposure and sourcing opportunities from top manufacturing hubs worldwide,” said Mr. Gautam Mulani, organizer of the event.

The previous edition of the event in 2024 delivered outstanding results, engaging big-box retailers and wholesalers, and making a powerful mark in the industry. It featured nearly 150 exhibitors and attracted 300 hosted buyers and nearly 10,000 trade buyers from across 50+ countries.

The robust growth of the UAE's real estate, tourism and hospitality, e-commerce, technology and smart home, and corporate and startup sectors will significantly drive further demand for furniture, with the UAE market projected to reach US$5.4 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 4.18%, according to the latest reports.



