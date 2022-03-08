53% of Expo 2020’s workforce are women; HE Reem Al Hashimy leads organisation

Bureau Veritas-certified award comes amid Int’l Women’s Day celebrations at Expo

DUBAI: – Expo 2020 Dubai has been awarded an event-specific Gender Equality European and International Standard (GEEIS), a major recognition of the World Expo’s ongoing commitment to workplace gender equality as it continues to host celebrations to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday (8 March).

The GEEIS-Event award highlights the World Expo’s proactive approach to professional gender equality and was independently certified by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification. It assesses gender equality using key metrics such as salaries, promotions, skills development and external communications, alongside formal and political commitments to gender equality, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Managed by Europe-based Arborus Endowment Fund, the award certifies Expo 2020 Dubai’s efforts and Human Resources policies to achieve gender equality at work, recognising that women make up more than half (53 per cent) of its entire workforce and more than a third (38 per cent) of all C-suite personnel.

Among other key achievements, women comprise 52 per cent of all management roles at Expo 2020 Dubai, and more than three in five graduate positions are held by women. GEEIS-Event also acknowledges Expo 2020 policies, such as annual leave, dress code, employee grievance and complaints, as aligned with UAE law that prohibits discrimination and hatred on the basis of caste, race, religion or ethnic origin.

In addition, GEEIS-Event also takes into account Expo 2020 Dubai’s role-specific training modules, with no gender bias, as well as its programmes for Leadership and Development (71 per cent), Mission Leader (69.5 per cent) and Apprenticeship (90 per cent) – all requiring nominations to participate – which also feature more women than men.

Dina Storey, Director - Sustainability Operations, Expo 2020 Dubai said: “Expo 2020 Dubai has followed the illustrious example of the UAE in gender equality, with women present in every element of our Expo, helping to create a truly exceptional experience for all participants and visitors. Independent certification from Bureau Veritas is an extraordinary achievement for Expo 2020 Dubai, but also for women globally, because it reinforces to the world what we know to be true: a gender-balanced organisation where women are empowered is one well-positioned for success.”

Expo 2020 Dubai’s GEEIS-Event award, the first of its kind awarded to any World Expo, is representative of the event’s wider commitment to gender equality. The Women’s Pavilion, in collaboration with Cartier, is based on the principle that when women thrive, humanity thrives, and celebrates the key roles played by women throughout history and in the present day. Expo 2020 Dubai is also the first World Expo in more than 50 years to have a standalone pavilion dedicated to women.

Expo 2020 Dubai is currently hosting three days of events for International Women’s Day (8 March), under the 2022 theme of #BreakTheBias, that envision a gender-equal world where all women can reach their full potential.

Celebrating women’s contribution to culture, programming included the two-day ‘We, the Women’ music festival, the first female-led event of its kind in the Middle East, from 6-7 March.

On International Women’s Day, the Break the Bias Assembly promoted women’s leadership in the context of diplomacy, industry, health and youth. This was followed by the Break the Bias Forum, which shone a light on where bias shows up, and how women and men around the world are dismantling it for a more equal tomorrow.

The International Women’s Day schedule is part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet, which centres around 10 Theme Weeks that offer an exchange of inspiring new perspectives to address the greatest challenges and opportunities of our time.

