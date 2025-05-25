The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka hosts VIP delegations and business events that focus on the Kingdom’s national transformation and its growing impact on the world.

The visit reaffirms the strategic long-term relationship between the Kingdom and the U.S. while providing opportunities for potential future partnerships across all sectors vital to the continued growth of both nations.

Osaka, Japan — U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass was warmly welcomed by Dr. Ghazi Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan, at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

In leading the private tour, Dr. Binzagr and Ambassador Glass shared a journey of epic discovery through the Pavilion, which showcases Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history, its transformation as a nation, and the impact it is having globally in sustainability and innovation. The U.S. delegation enjoyed warm Saudi hospitality over a discussion which focused on shared Saudi–U.S. goals for Expo 2025 Osaka and beyond, before exchanging gifts in the Saudi Majlis.

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said it was a productive and collaborative first meeting between the two Ambassadors based in Japan.

“It was so pleasing to welcome Ambassador Glass and his delegation from the United States of America here today. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion is not only an important cultural asset where we share our story with the world, but also it serves as a meeting place where global leaders can come together to deepen our understanding of each other, while addressing some of our greatest challenges.”

The visit between Saudi and American representatives in Japan comes 10 days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s historic state visit to Riyadh for the Saudi–U.S. Investment Forum.

In addition to hosting over 700 events across the Expo program which includes business and investment forums, visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion will see daily dance and fashion performances, before visiting seven immersive rooms and galleries, from evolving cities, sustainable seas, unlimited human potential, and the pinnacle of innovation, every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact.

The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.