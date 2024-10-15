Dubai, UAE: Representatives from the government and private sectors in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) have revealed the pioneering measures being implemented to promote greener business practices in the Nature Emirate. In a panel discussion convened by the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD), business founders highlighted the benefits of setting up in RAK, while representatives of the municipality and local agencies explained the cost savings and incentives for organisations committing to sustainable operations.

Commercial Director of Marjan, Khaled Assaf, opened the discussion with an overview of the masterplan for the RAK Central project, a progressive development of residential, office and lifestyle facilities, underpinned by sustainability principles. The development is being constructed within the LEED green building framework and is designed as a walkable community to promote sustainable mobility.

Joining the panel discussion were Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); Rukhsana Kausar, Founder of Liquid of Life; Alka Winter, Vice President of Destination & Marketing Communications at RAK Tourism and Development Authority; Nick Glover, Middle East Social Impact Director at Waste to Wonder; and Dr Pablo Izquierdo, Energy Services Manager, Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office (Reem) at RAK Municipality.

Opening the discussion, Jallad explained how the Emirate is attracting new businesses with its sustainability agenda. He said, “RAKEZ’s strategy is to establish a thriving ecosystem centred on ESG principles, where sustainability is not just a responsibility but a catalyst for business growth. We offer incentives to developers committed to green building and energy efficiency; while ensuring they have access to essential business services and infrastructure locally. With the Emirate’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040 driving tangible results, we are encouraging energy-efficient practices across industries. Our commitment to energy conservation, aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 framework, is already making a measurable impact through initiatives like energy audits, innovative recycling, and green energy solutions. Partnering with government authorities, industry leaders, and communities, we are shaping a future for Ras Al Khaimah where economic progress and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.”

Discussing the approach of RAK Municipality, Dr Izquierdo revealed how sustainability has become embedded in the government culture. He said, “The Ras Al Khaimah government was the first in the world to achieve ISO 50001 energy management certification across all of its entities. As well as a change in mindset, we have achieved 25% cost savings across the municipality.”

As founder of a business with sustainability at its core, Kausar explained why she chose to set up the manufacturing of her filtered drinking water solution to Ras Al Khaimah. She said, “When we explored the business opportunities in RAK we found that RAKEZ offered an environment for us to grow in the right way and the Emirate also provides a different lifestyle, with its natural beauty and tranquillity. We want to create a community-based approach to sustainability and there are more opportunities being created in Ras Al Khaimah to adopt practices that have an impact.”

Exemplifying the community approach, Glover shared how Waste to Wonder is working in partnership across RAK to promote sustainability and improve lives. He said, “As an ethical clearance service we take redundant items to be repurposed, so they can be reused for the benefit of people less privileged. We’ve worked with a group of schools to clear unused furniture and benefited thousands of children who don’t have the same opportunities in life. The aim is to create partnerships that deliver social impact and elevate the Emirate.”

Representing the RAK Tourism and Development Authority, Winter went on to explain the actions the organisation is implementing to become a regional champion in sustainable tourism. She said, “We’ve worked with EarthCheck to assess our performance against 10 sustainability metrics and introduced Responsible RAK, our own assessment program for tourism businesses. This enables us to identify those organisations that need support and we have seen some positive results, with better waste management and water saving across the industry.”

Moderated by BCCD CEO, Katy Holmes, the panel discussion followed the recent launch of the Chamber’s Green agenda and the signing of an MoU between RAKEZ and BCCD earlier this year. Commenting on the event, Holmes said, “Increasingly, ESG has become the key lens through which we take our business decisions. Events like this BCCD business briefing create opportunities for open and constructive dialogue to inspire and accelerate impactful change both in the public and private sectors.”

