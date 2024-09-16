Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: For the sixth consecutive year, Sharjah Ladies Club is preparing to celebrate World Wellness Weekend 2024, between September 20th and 22nd. The event aims to promote women’s physical and mental wellbeing by increasing health awareness to adopt a positive mindset for a healthier lifestyle.

The Club’s Director General, Khawla Al Serkal, has highlighted how the event aligns with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Ladies Club. She emphasized the club's ongoing efforts to promote health and fitness, which have been instrumental in earning the ‘Wellness Champion’ award for three consecutive years.

The main club and the branches will host a comprehensive three-day program focused on physical fitness, mental relaxation and beauty, starting on September 20th. Among the many activities there will be free fitness classes, including candlelight Yoga and Yoga Nidra, breathing yoga, and Pilates, all provided by Fitness 180 Center.

On September 21st, Collage Talent Center will offer art workshops for mothers and children, including soap making, creative coloring and canvas drawing sessions. Dalouk Wellness Spa will host a health and wellness session in collaboration with the wellness professional, Abeer Ayash to discuss stress relief therapies that nurture mental health.

Meanwhile, Basateen Preschool Center will be running children's activities on September 22nd, allowing mothers to participate in the events of their choice while their little ones are cared for and entertained.

The club's facilities will provide special offers during the celebration, with exclusive offers from Orchid Beauty Boutique, while the Sports Complex will offer free beach access and a complimentary COTA class, along with other special offers.

In conjunction with the event, Sharjah Ladies Club Branches will celebrate with a variety of activities from September 20th to 22nd. Al Dhaid branch will participate in activities including Zumba classes, complimentary nail polish services from Joori Beauty Center, and medical examinations from Tala Program. Kalba’s branch activities include circuit classes and cooking workshops, while the Khorfakkan branch will conduct a health awareness workshop, along with special offers on monthly pool registrations.

About Sharjah Ladies Club

Established as a beacon of women empowerment in Sharjah, Sharjah Ladies Club stands as a distinct destination that supports the multifaceted lives of women. With a wide array of services spanning fitness, beauty treatments, hospitality, and leisure activities, the Club ensures a holistic experience. Dedicated to providing women with a serene, luxurious, and private environment, Sharjah Ladies Club continues to align with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Ladies Club, to establish an iconic ladies- and children-only destination, championing the empowerment, growth, and well-being of women in the region.

