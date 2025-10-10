Dubai UAE - The Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai 2025, the region’s premier education conference and exhibition, returns from 11–13 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1–3. For the first time, GESS Dubai will be co-located with Education Investment MENA, offering attendees an expanded perspective on education investments in the region. Bringing together world-class educators, innovators, and young changemakers, this CPD-accredited, free-to-attend event provides an exclusive platform to explore the future of education, from leadership and wellbeing to EdTech, sustainability, and creative learning.

From educators and school leaders to EdTech pioneers and wellbeing specialists, the GESS Dubai 2025 speaker lineup is designed to inspire, inform, and transform. Attendees can participate in forward-thinking talks exploring everything from AI-driven classrooms to innovative wellbeing practices, all under one roof.

Key Education Experts Shaping the Future of Learning:

Ewan McIntosh, a globally recognized learning strategist, will lead multiple sessions at GESS Dubai 2025, sharing fresh, actionable insights on transforming teaching and learning. He will explore how classrooms, pedagogy, and technology can be reimagined to inspire student-led creativity, make lessons more engaging and relevant, and design environments that empower learners to take ownership of their education.

Frank Furnari and Jeremy Dalton, both leading technical education futurists, will examine how emerging technologies are reshaping classrooms and learning experiences at GESS Dubai 2025. Their sessions will show educators how to harness AI, immersive learning, and adaptive platforms to boost engagement, use digital tools to drive inclusion and creativity, and translate complex technological trends into practical classroom strategies that prepare students with skills for a rapidly changing world.

Stephanie Martin, Founder & Managing Director of Edvance Education, brings over 15 years of experience across Australian and international school systems. At GESS Dubai 2025, she will share practical strategies on leadership and strategic planning, guiding educators on how to drive school improvement, foster student-centered learning environments, and implement future-focused approaches that keep schools ahead in a rapidly changing educational landscape.

Dare Pitan, Digital Education Lead at the University of Birmingham Dubai, is an expert in applying AI and immersive technologies to real-world learning. At GESS Dubai 2025, he will share practical EdTech strategies that help educators enhance learning outcomes, foster creativity and inclusion, and build future-ready classrooms equipped to meet the demands of a digital world.

Gwen Byrom, Director of Education Strategy at North London Collegiate School International, brings nearly three decades of teaching and leadership experience. At GESS Dubai 2025, she will share strategies to strengthen leadership practices, implement initiatives that improve learning outcomes, and foster school cultures built on innovation and excellence.

Dr. Dala Kakos, Advisor to the Secretary General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council (EHCD) in the UAE, specializes in education strategy and holistic learning. At GESS Dubai 2025, she will explore how AI and ethics can be integrated into student-centered approaches, guiding educators to design inclusive, future-proof systems that balance academic growth with emotional intelligence and resilience.

Dr. Neil Hopkin, Director of Education at Fortes Education, is a leading voice in curriculum innovation, staff development, and student well-being. At GESS Dubai 2025, his sessions will highlight modern approaches to pedagogy, showcasing how schools can innovate teaching strategies, harness technology-enhanced learning, and strengthen professional development to create student-focused environments that maximize engagement and achievement.

Conference Highlights

Leaders in Education: Exclusively for school leaders and members of the Leaders in Education Club, this programme explores strategic solutions and innovations shaping the future of education. Sessions feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive talks on leadership, inclusion, and wellbeing.

GESS Talks Live: Join dynamic armchair chats, thought-provoking panels, and inspiring solo talks from world-class speakers and student innovators. Attendees can engage with speakers, exchange insights, and gain practical strategies for inclusive and future-focused education.

Sustainability & Wellbeing Hub: This dedicated zone provides educators and leaders with practical strategies to integrate sustainability and wellbeing into schools. Attendees can explore innovative approaches to student wellbeing, environmental education, and hands-on learning experiences. Marisa Peer, world-renowned therapist, best-selling author, and Founder of RTT - Always Enough LLC, will lead an empowering session on building confidence and resilience in young learners. With over 30 years of experience helping everyone from Olympic athletes to global leaders unlock their potential, Marisa is also the founder of the RTT School and the I Am Enough movement. Her work has inspired millions worldwide, reshaping how children and adults alike understand self-worth and emotional wellbeing.

EdTech in Action: Discover how AI, immersive technology, AR, and VR are reshaping education. EdTech leaders will share practical insights to inspire classrooms of tomorrow and demonstrate how technology can enhance learning and inclusion. Alex Gray, Head of Sixth Form at Arcadia School, will lead a session on performance enhancement and innovative teaching strategies. With over 15 years of experience in education and leadership, Alex holds an MA in Education and the NPQLTD qualification. He shares his insights globally through his podcast, The International Classroom, and via curated resources on deepprofessional.com and his D.E.E.P Professional YouTube channel, helping educators adopt cutting-edge practices to maximize student potential. Dr. Sreejit Chakrabarty, Group Head of Technology, AI & Innovation at Fortes Education, will lead a session on integrating AI and emerging technologies in education. With a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, an MBA in Systems, and a background in Electronics Engineering, Dr. Chakrabarty has driven transformative initiatives across K-12 and higher education, embedding AI, Web3, and Robotics into curricula worldwide. A recognized thought leader featured on CNN International and awarded CIO of the Year and Education Influencer of the Year, he shares his expertise globally, helping educators and institutions bridge the gap between innovation and impact.

Workshop Space: A dynamic, hands-on environment where educators can translate theory into practical strategies. Workshops focus on inclusion, early years education, wellbeing, and innovative pedagogy, providing actionable insights that can be implemented immediately in schools. Sam Harvey, Founder of Braver Leaders, specializes in leadership development and experiential learning. He will guide participants through interactive sessions that foster resilience, adaptive leadership, and inclusive school cultures. Michael Lowery, Director of Sport at GEMS Metropole, brings expertise in physical education, student engagement, and collaborative learning. His workshops focus on integrating wellbeing and active learning into school programs. Ali Ezzeddine, Trainer, Author, and Coach at Millennium Zone, is an expert in professional development and early years education. He will provide practical strategies for supporting inclusion, creative pedagogy, and teacher-student engagement in classrooms.

Gaming@GESS: Explore the impact of gamification and game-based learning on student engagement. Learn from innovative case studies and expert-led sessions to see how gaming can enhance critical thinking and motivation in classrooms.

Product Showcase: Experience the latest educational solutions and technologies that are transforming teaching and learning. Exhibitors will present innovations that enable schools to implement new strategies and improve learning outcomes.

EdInvest MENA: Connect with key stakeholders driving growth and investment in education across the MENA region. This zone focuses on fostering innovation, partnerships, and opportunities for education leaders and entrepreneurs.

Creative Futures: Showcasing the power of creative education to shape innovators and future-ready careers, this zone highlights hands-on projects, student-led initiatives, and creative problem-solving strategies designed to equip learners with skills for the evolving global economy.

Packed with groundbreaking ideas and practical insights, GESS Dubai 2025 equips educators with the tools to transform learning and drive meaningful change. By attending just three hours of sessions, participants will earn a CPD-accredited certificate, a globally recognized credential that adds real professional value and supports career advancement.

From immersive EdTech and AI innovations to transformative teaching strategies and inspiring student voices, every session empowers attendees with fresh perspectives, hands-on experience, and actionable insights to shape the future of education.

Join the region’s leading education exhibition and conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 11–13 November. Be part of three days of discovery, learning, and connection.

About GESS Dubai

GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 17 years. The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry.