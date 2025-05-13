Dubai – The HR Tech MENA 2025 summit opened in Dubai with a bang as organisers of the event QnA International brought together the industry’s top solution providers to explore the future of work in Dubai. CHROs, CTOs, CIOs, VPs of HR and IT, and digital transformation experts from across the region gathered in the city to hear from acclaimed industry leaders, share best practices, discuss challenges, and explore solutions that will define the workplace of tomorrow.

Sidh NC, Director, QnA International welcomed dignitaries and attendees, “We are pleased to host HR Tech MENA Summit 2025 for over a decade now, the region’s most premier and prestigious event that addresses the most significant present-day subject close to the hearts of visionary HR leaders – applying Tech Transformation for the well being of the organisation and its people. Your contributions have driven MENA’s tech transformation, positioning the region at the forefront of progress. With AI adoption soaring to 76%, our commitment to employee experience, strategic workforce planning, and digital upskilling remains stronger than ever. We invite you to benefit from the insights shared by industry leaders both regional and international borne out of years of experience. The lessons we will learn from the extraordinary line-up of speakers is sure to inspire and transform the HR practice in the region.”

Dr. Oleg Konovalov, listed among the Global Gurus Top 30 in Leadership and the Global 100 Inspirational Leaders, alongside figures like Bill Gates and Elon Musk delivered the opening keynote address on ‘Raising Visionary Leaders of Tech: The Role of HR as People Visionaries.’ The inspirational speech bringing global insights to MENA highlighted the difference between Leaders who look to the future and Managers who oversee the present. Konovalov said AI can never replace leaders since the information at its disposal is limited to the past and present. He encouraged CHROs and COOs to become leaders and visionaries.

Renowned personalities from our region and beyond, added a new dimension to the overall theme ‘Digital Handshake: Blending Tech and Touch’.

Mohammed A Bukhary the Deputy Mayor of Holy Makkah for Human Capital from Makkah Municipality shared deep insights from the heart of our region as he delivered the C LEVEL KEYNOTE: LEADING IN A DIGITAL WORLD - Managing Millions: A closer look at Makkah’s Digital Handshake with Human and Tech. Bukhary’s unique perspectives brought to life a remarkable chapter in the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia as he narrated Makkah Municipality’s revolutionary story. Makkah Municipality has embraced technology to align people, processes, and programs with organizational goals to drive sustainability and growth and thereby manage millions of visitors around the year. This is a remarkable achievement for a city that welcomed more than 75 million visitors during Ramadan last year with the assistance of 120,000 workers, 32,500 health practitioners and 13,549 cleaners.

James Tarbit, the Global Head of Employee Experience at Ipsos, spoke on TALENT AND TECH - 3T’s of the workforce world: Trust, talent & technology. He highlighted that these three pillars are not just buzzwords-they are the foundation upon which future-ready high performing workplaces are built. IPSOS data reveals that while 50% of the workforce believe AI will help them in their work, there are issues of trust and a feeling that the world is changing too fast. James said acceptance of AI requires cultural change that can be brought about by sharing information and getting people involved. James exceptional insights are based on a career that has spanned strategic advisory roles for both private and public sector leaders and his current lead role in a vast network of consultants and researchers across more than 40 countries. A specialist in leadership, culture, and employer branding, James previous experience as Global Head of Employee Insight at HSBC saw him pioneering people analytics and digital transformation on a global scale.

As organizations strive to thrive in the Human Age, the ability to harness data for smarter workforce management has never been more critical. Faisel Bashir, Market Leader - KSA and Growth Markets, Mercer Talent Enterprise at Mercer Talent Enterprise spoke on Revolutionizing the Workforce Management with Data-Driven Strategies for Thriving in the Human Age. His presentation explored the way data-driven strategies are transforming HR, enabling leaders to make informed decisions that foster engagement, well-being, and high performance. With over 20 years of experience and as the region’s first holder of a Master’s in Positive Psychology she was able to highlight the way forward in an era of rapid digital change and evolving employee expectations.

Other keynote speakers over the two-day summit include CHROs and Senior Business Leaders from the UAE, GCC, Europe, Singapore and India. Masterclasses and Case Study Showcases from regional leaders from various industries and other luminaries supplemented the extraordinary take-aways for all attendees.

Sidh NC summed up “Attendees of HR Tech MENA 2025 will experience the extraordinaire, learning and taking away deep knowledge and new insights. The summit in Dubai has added a new dimension to the theme ‘Blending Tech and Touch.”

