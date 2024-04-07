Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) presents heritage-rooted cultural experiences to its in celebration of Eid Al Fitr. This takes place from 11 to 14 April, as part of its efforts to support the Eid in Dubai campaign launched by the Dubai Media Council to highlight Dubai's festive scene and enable its visitors to enjoy the Eid atmosphere in the emirate. Through a series of events organised at Al Shindagha Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, and Hatta Heritage Village, the Authority is shedding light on the local culture, painting beautiful pictures of the community, its customs, traditions, and the cultural diversity the country boasts.

Over three days, Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, will gather families during Eid Al Fitr to take them on an ‘Eid trail’ that allows them to visit various sections of the museum, explore the history of Dubai and the UAE, its heritage, and culture through a diverse range of artefacts, exhibits, films, and old photographs. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the local customs and traditions specific to Eid and details of social life through various interactive heritage activities and workshops. Furthermore, youngsters at the museum will be encouraged to collect Eid gifts distributed throughout the houses, which will be exchanged for valuable souvenirs and prizes at the Visitor Centre.

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and Hatta Heritage Village will open their doors for a series of artistic performances by popular folk bands in celebration of Eid al-Fitr. The events at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood will begin at 9:30 AM and go on until 1:00 PM, while the activities at Hatta Heritage Village will be from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM.