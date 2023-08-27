Dubai: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, held a notable event honouring Emirati women's dedication and pivotal role in shaping the UAE's socio-economic landscape.

The event was seamlessly aligned with this year's Emirati Women's Day theme, "We Collaborate for Tomorrow", set by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation". ECI convened a diverse group of influential Emirati leaders, industry professionals, and spirited youth to recognise Emirati women's vast achievements and cultivate a shared vision for the future, emphasising the imperative of collaboration in navigating contemporary challenges.

In her keynote, Her Excellency Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, inspired Emirati, and expatriate women to embrace their resilience and success stories. She asserted the pivotal role of mutual support, shared knowledge, and partnerships in shaping a promising future. She poignantly noted, "Remember that the future we envision can only be realised through our collective efforts. It is the partnerships we forge, the knowledge we share, and the support we offer one another that will shape the landscape of tomorrow."

Reflecting the UAE leadership's unwavering commitment to the development of Emirati women, the event underscored how the alignment of this year's Emirati Women's Day with the theme of sustainability serves as a testament to the significance of forging connections and collaborations with the younger generation of women.

Her Excellency Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, underscored the importance of deepening educational pursuits. She said, "We encourage the next generations to continue pursuing the depths of education. This is important as the new transformative era of today belongs to a knowledge-driven and digital economy. Consequently, we must continue to build future critical skillsets as part of enhancing our future collective human capital."

The celebration embodied the essence of unity and collaboration in driving positive change and provided an environment for transformative discussions and mentoring opportunities. Speaking from her years of experience, Dr Manal Taryam, Member of the Board of Trustees and CEO of Noor Dubai, emphasised the UAE government's meticulous planning for societal progress. "Everything that our government does for us is well planned. It is not just intended to inspire us; it is well-planned for us to plan our future. We need to give back. We need to work; we need to impact. And I am sure that you ladies, by being here today, you are already impacting the lives of many people around you."

Highlighting the power of teamwork and collaboration, Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, shared her insights on how collaboration can drive progress and inspire change with a solid call to action:" By working closely with team members, mentors, colleagues, and partners, sharing knowledge, and embracing diversity, we can unlock new perspectives and find innovative solutions. Collaboration is the cornerstone that paves the way for Emirati women to achieve their goals."

Concluding the event, Al Mazrouei imparted a compelling message, "Emirati Women's Day resonates beyond the UAE; it's a global celebration of women, and we gather today to ignite inspiration, provide mentorship, and strengthen our collaborative spirit for continued success and a sustainable future".

About Etihad Credit Insurance

Etihad Credit Insurance (PJSC) was established by the UAE Federal Government and its founders, the governments of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Ajman. The company started its operations in February 2018. ECI plays a catalyst role in supporting the UAE's non-oil exports, trade, investments, and strategic sector development in line with UAE Vision 2031 agenda.

The UAE Federal Export Credit Company is tasked to accelerate and sustain national economic diversification by supporting the export and re-export of UAE goods, works, services, and foreign investments of the UAE businesses, as well as support the exporters in the domestic trade through a range of export credit, financing, and investment insurance products.

In 2023, for the fifth consecutive year, ECI was awarded an Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of AA- (Very Strong) with a Stable Outlook, as per Fitch Ratings.

