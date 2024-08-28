Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE Federal export credit company, organised an event themed ‘Empowering Women to Shape the Future’ in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, and offering a dynamic platform to honour the accomplishments of Emirati women across the years. The event highlighted the vital role Emirati women play in the fields of investment and international trade. Furthermore, it set the stage to present and share inspirational stories and sustainable practices that empower women and foster their active participation in the business community.

H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, moderated a session at the event with Shamsa Al Falasi, CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE Onshore. The main goal of the session was to draw inspiration from Shamsa Al Falasi’s impressive career path and shed light on her key achievements while discussing the challenges she confronted in her professional journey; particularly addressing her experiences in international trade across the years.

On this occasion, Shamsa Al Falasi said: “Enhancing women’s role and participation in the international trade sector has proven to be of integral importance and priority in contributing to the economic, social and cultural agendas and its long-term sustainability.

The UAE has been a testament to drawing positive outcomes with the inclusion of women across various sectors that subsequently contributed to the creation of a sustainable future, and further proving that empowering females impacts society’s economic and social goals and acceleration”.

From her side, H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei shed light on the significance of empowering women and ensuring equal opportunities to promote the advancement of the international trade sector. She further highlighted the role of Emirati women in leading economic growth and their presence in foreign trade and entrepreneurship. H.E. Al Mazrouei commended Shamsa Al Falasi’s journey, which serves as an inspiration both at a professional and personal level, especially in the conventionally male-dominated field of international trade. She regarded Shamsa Al Falasi’s success story as a vivid reflection of the UAE’s success in promoting female participation in the spectrum of trade.

The session delivered insights on the strategies and initiatives that encourage inclusivity and adaptability in work environments, and on the vast efforts of both H.E. Al Mazrouei and Shamsa Al Falasi in boosting institutional inclusivity. It also underscored their role in harnessing the potential of innovation, technology, and sustainability to devise business strategies that ensure diversity, flexibility and achievement across the industry.

The event served as an ideal platform for participants to interact with both speakers and engage in discussions on topics such as enhancing inclusivity, addressing challenges and empowering women in the trade sector. The session included a Q&A with the aim of promoting new perspectives and ideas to improve communication among Emirati women.

About Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)

Etihad Credit Insurance, UAE’s federal export credit company, offers businesses, financial institutions and investors innovative solutions that catalyse and consolidate international trade. The company provides a wide range of solutions and products such as export credit insurance, risk mitigation insurance, comprehensive market intelligence, export strategy and access to finance. Established in 2018, ECI has a Fitch Rating of ‘AA-’ and is a member of the widely acclaimed Berne Union and an affiliate member of the UN Environment Programme – Finance Initiative’s NZECA.

ECI is dedicated to fostering sustainability and non-oil trade to support the resilience and diversification of the UAE economy, while empowering businesses to conduct seamless global trade by providing robust credit solutions and expert market insights. Guided by the core organisational values of protection, customer-centricity, integrity, collaboration, global competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability, ECI remains committed to ensuring client success.

